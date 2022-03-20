Jack Catterall drops in the new WBO super-lightweight rankings following defeat to Josh Taylor

Jack Catterall has dropped in the WBO super-lightweight rankings following his controversial defeat to Josh Taylor in Scotland. The man from Lancashire has moved from No.1 to No.3 which means he is unlikely to have an immediate shot at the title when Taylor vacates.

Instead, Liam Paro and Teofimo Lopez, ranked No.1 and No.2 respectively, are likely to be ordered next.

Jack Catterall fought Taylor back in February and lost via split-decision. The overwhelming majority of boxing experts and fans believe 'El Gato' was robbed in his bid to become the Undisputed Super-Lightweight Champion.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom was noticeably stunned after hearing the judges' shocking scorecards:

"I'm actually embarassed tonight because I'm promoting this event and I couldn't see how 114-111 to Taylor from two or one of the judges, it's embarassing."

Since the event, Jack Catterall and his team have appealed to the British Boxing Board of Control to try and overturn the result. The board downgraded Ian John-Lewis' class as a referee and contacted all sanctioning bodies to make Catterall mandatory for a title shot.

However, 'El Gato' has not been appointed mandatory for the WBO title or any of the belts currently.

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall - could we see a rematch?

Josh Taylor seemed to mock Catterall on Twitter regarding not becoming mandatory for the WBO title. Due to the nature of the judges' scoring, the police were also called in to investigate the bout between Taylor and Catterall.

'The Tartan Tornado' has previously stated that he is willing to give 'El Gato' a rematch at a catchweight. However, there would be no titles on the line as Taylor is preparing to move up to welterweight.

Presently, neither boxer have an upcoming fight announced, therefore, a rematch between the two bitter British rivals is possible.

It remains to be seen if Taylor can land a lucrative fight at welterweight against the likes of Terence Crawford or if Catterall can become mandatory for the WBA, IBF or WBC titles.

