"Give me a call!" - Oscar De La Hoya discusses potential fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya seems enthusiastic about making a Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis clash happen.

'Tank' Davis is scheduled to defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against Rolando Romero next month on Showtime pay-per-view.

The bout is the end of his contract under Mayweather Promotions, and the 27-year-old has spoken about his frustration with his current promoter.

With the possibility of one of the biggest stars of boxing being a free agent, De La Hoya has decided to fire his shot.

The head of Golden Boy promotions spoke to TMZ Sports regarding a possible signing of 'Tank'. It's safe to say that he wants it to happen.

Furthermore, he's willing to give the champion a short-term deal to make it happen. The reasoning being that he wants to have a bout between Davis and Ryan Garcia. De La Hoya said:

"Tank Davis, I heard that he's leaving Mayweather [Promotions], so hey, give me a call and we'll make that fight happen next. I wouldn't mind making a three-fight deal with him just to make that fight happen. "I'll sign him! Absolutely.Then, make him fight Ryan. Biggest fight in the last decade."

Watch De La Hoya's interview below:

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports If Gervonta Davis is a free agent, Oscar De La Hoya wants to sign the undefeated boxing star ... saying he'll make Tank a "s***load" of money, and set up a huge fight with fellow star Ryan Garcia. tmz.com/2022/04/09/osc… If Gervonta Davis is a free agent, Oscar De La Hoya wants to sign the undefeated boxing star ... saying he'll make Tank a "s***load" of money, and set up a huge fight with fellow star Ryan Garcia. tmz.com/2022/04/09/osc…

Oscar De La Hoya discusses pay-per-view potential for Garcia vs. Davis

As a promoter for two decades, Oscar De La Hoya generally has a good pulse on the boxing community.

The former champion believes that a fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis would be huge.

De La Hoya was one of the biggest draws in the sport in his heyday. The six-division world champion had massive showdowns against names such as Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Bernard Hopkins.

As an advisor to names such as Canelo Alvarez, he's helped push the next generation into being huge pay-per-view draws. The 49-year-old seems to believe that Ryan Garcia could be the next big draw in the ring.

'The Golden Boy' discussed Garcia's drawing power in an interview with BoxingScene. He opined that 'KingRy' is already a star inside the ring. He also stated that he believes that a fight between Garcia and 'Tank' would easily cross one million pay-per-view buys.

De La Hoya said:

“If there is a fight that would do over a million [Pay-Per-View] buys, it’s Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis. This can be a mega-fight and it needs to happen."

See De La Hoya's interview with BoxingScene below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene De La Hoya: If There Is A Fight That Would Do Over One Million PPV Buys, It's Ryan Garcia And Tank Davis dlvr.it/SNCKyM De La Hoya: If There Is A Fight That Would Do Over One Million PPV Buys, It's Ryan Garcia And Tank Davis dlvr.it/SNCKyM https://t.co/OSfKsYufc5

