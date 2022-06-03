"Man's protected like he's in WITSEC!" - Teofimo Lopez slams Josh Taylor

Teofimo Lopez doesn't seem to be a fan of Josh Taylor.

'The Takeover' has been out of action since his split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November. During the contest, Lopez struggled from a torn esophagus and could've died during the fight. Due to the injury, he decided to take some time off.

However, Lopez is now looking to return in August, but not against a top name in the division. The former lightweight champion has decided to move up to welterweight and will face Pedro Campa. The fight comes after having failed to score a bout against a top 140-pounder.

However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. On Twitter, Lopez confirmed that he was looking for a fight against either Jose Ramirez or Josh Taylor, but neither came to frution. Discussing his troubles in securing a fight, Lopez wrote:

"Man I asked for Jose Ramirez and all the top heads at 140! We’re still discussing on the fighter. These fighters don’t want nothing to do with me.. smh! And Josh Taylor a whole ass B****. Man’s protected like he’s in WITSEC! God damn it! I was born in the wrong Era #Boxing"

See Teofimo Lopez's tweet about Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor below:

Teofimo Lopez @TeofimoLopez



And Josh Taylor a whole ass B****. Man’s protected like he’s in WITSEC!



"Man I asked for Jose Ramirez and all the top heads at 140! We're still discussing on the fighter. These fighters don't want nothing to do with me.. smh! And Josh Taylor a whole ass B****. Man's protected like he's in WITSEC! God damn it! I was born in the wrong Era #Boxing"

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa set for August 13

Teofimo Lopez's return is set for August. His debut in 140-pounds will be against Pedro Campa.

The news of the fight against Campa came as a surprise, and somewhat of a disappointment to a lot of fans. This is because the Mexican fighter is somewhat unknown on the national scene, as he's never held a world title or challenged for one.

To his credit, Campa currently holds a professional record of 31-1-1, and hasn't lost a fight in four years. That being said, he will still be a massive underdog against Lopez and for good reason. 'The Takeover' is still one of the best fighters in the sport.

Lopez being out of action since his loss last November has led to him being somewhat forgotten in the shuffle. With that being said, he's still a fantastic fighter who holds victories over Vasyl Lomachenko, Richard Commey, and Masayoshi Nakatani.

This fighter is essentially a tune-up for Lopez, and that isn't hard to see. Let's hope that a good performance against Campa can earn him a shot against someone like Josh Taylor.

