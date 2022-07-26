"I won't expose you" - Jake Paul claims KSI has begged him to promote his next fight 

Jake Paul and KSI have been involved in a war of words on Twitter over the past day. The spat on social media started after KSI criticized the PPV price of Paul’s next fight.

Jake Paul said:

“Out of respect for Alex I won’t expose you. But you know what’s going on. You know what you and your team have asked me to do to help sell your “fight”. You need me to build your hype. I advise your opponent. Let that sink in.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI All your eggs in one basket. And still can’t sell out your fight. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… All your eggs in one basket. And still can’t sell out your fight. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Out of respect for Alex I won’t expose you. But you know what’s going on. You know what you and your team have asked me to do to help sell your “fight”. You need me to build your hype. I advise your opponent. Let that sink in. twitter.com/ksi/status/155… Out of respect for Alex I won’t expose you. But you know what’s going on. You know what you and your team have asked me to do to help sell your “fight”. You need me to build your hype. I advise your opponent. Let that sink in. twitter.com/ksi/status/155…

‘The Problem Child’ has claimed that KSI has asked him to help sell his next fight. Paul is promoting KSI’s opponent Alex Wassabi in the bout and has suggested that he will not reveal private messages between him and KSI in order to not disparage his fighter. Paul and his promotional company Most Valuable Promotions advise Wassabi.

The fight between Alex Wassabi and KSI is set to take place on the 27th of August at the O2 Arena in London. The fight is also set to be the first PPV event on the DAZN platform in the United Kingdom. The PPV price has not yet been revealed for the bout, but as KSI has criticized the price Showtime are charging, it is expected to be significantly less.

Likewise, as it is DAZN’s first UK PPV assumedly, it would be at a cheaper price to entice fans for future PPV bouts.

Jake Paul and KSI's beef is helping promote both of their bouts

Paul has mentioned that he has been asked to promote KSI-Alex Wassabi by KSI and his team, and the Twitter interaction between the pair will certainly do that. As the two engage in trash-talking each other on social media, it will certainly bring them more attention and help promote both of their fights.

In the long-run, calling each other out on Twitter may be beneficial for both fighters.

Watch the pair clash at the Paul-Gib post-fight interview here:

Even in their trash talk, the pair discussed ticketing sales for their fights. KSI even shared the promotional poster for Paul’s fight in the tweet he criticized the price of. However, PPVs in the US now usually cost at least $75, so the fight costs less than average.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far