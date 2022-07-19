Canelo Alvarez's birthday month wins: How Many times has Canelo fought in July over the years ? 

The pride of Mexican boxing, Canelo Alvarez, turns 32 today. He’s just one year short of completing two decades in the sport of boxing. During his illustrious career, Alvarez has laced up the gloves 61 times and gone 448 rounds without getting knocked out a single time.

Canelo hasn’t preferred fighting during his birthday month of July—out of his 61 fights, he has only fought three times in the month. One of his first titles at super welterweight, however, came from one of these fights.

Canelo Alvarez vs Juan Hernandez (07-21-2005)

Alvarez’s sixth professional victory came when he took on fellow Mexican boxer Juan Hernandez in a six-round showdown event. He was 16 at the time and faced Hernandez, who was nine years his senior. The fight ended with a second-round knockout, but there is no footage available, given that the fight took place on the local-level.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Luciano Cuello: For the WBC silver super welterweight title (07-10-2010)

A young, 20-year old Alvarez took on Luciano Leonel Cuello in a 12 round main event back in 2010. The Argentine, who is six years older than the Mexican fighter, took him on in front of his home crowd at Arena VFG in Guadalajara, Mexico. Alvarez’s signature controlled aggression in the ring was visible right from the initial part of the fight.

Alvarez utilized his powerful hooks right from the jump, dropping his opponent multiple times within the first two rounds. Backed by a crowd were on their feet throughout the fight, Alvarez dominated the Argentine. He dropped Cuello again with a powerful shot to the body at the end of the fifth round.

After some retaliation from Cuello, the referee had seen enough and awarded the win to Alvarez via a technical knockout. The fight added to Canelo's already well-renowned image in his native country.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Erislandy Lara (07-12-2014)

Erislandy Lara is one of the most technically sound boxers in the sport. At the time of his fight against Alvarez, he held the WBA super welterweight belt. However, the title was not on the line when the boxers agreed to take each other on in a catchweight bout taking place at 155 pounds.

Lara’s defensive brilliance was on full display at the MGM Grand Arena, as his lateral movement and one-two combinations bothered Alvarez throughout the fight. The key to victory, however, was the Mexican's brutal body shots that appeared to slow Lara’s pace in the later rounds.

The fight went the distance, and Alvarez was awarded a split decision victory. Many regarded the decision as controversial, as on paper Lara outlanded Canelo. The fight placed Alvarez back on his welterweight throne and was the second career loss for the Cuban.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far