Who is the better knockout artist: Derek Chisora or Kubrat Pulev? 

Derek Chisora is one of the best knockout artists at heavyweight—potentially even better than Kubrat Pulev.

The two heavyweight title contenders are set to square off this Saturday in a rematch of their May 2016 thriller. The outing ended in a split-decision win for the Bulgarian as he secured victory after 12 rounds of hard-fought competition.

Now, six years later, the two heavyweights are set to run it back. Both men enter the contest in the twilight of their careers as they look to remain in title contention. Many fans expect the second encounter to end in devastating fashion.

However, if there's one man that is more likely to get the knockout, it's almost certainly Derek Chisora. 'Del Boy' has a knockout percentage of 72%, having notched stoppages in 23 of his 32 victories. Along the way, he's scored massive knockouts of David Price, Artur Szpilka, and Malik Scott.

Heading into the rematch, Chisora is a relatively large underdog. While Kubrat Pulev will look to move to 2-0 against the Brit, he's not expected to win by knockout. He currently holds a knockout percentage of 48%; however, this number is deceiving.

Most of those knockouts came earlier in his career, rather than against high-level competition. On the other end, Chisora has had better knockouts against better foes.

Will there be a knockout in Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev 2?

There's a decent chance that Saturday's rematch between Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev ends in a finish.

Heading into the rematch, there's little doubt that Chisora has more power. Due to his strong reliance on power, he's gotten into several firefights in his career—look no further than his rematch with Joseph Parker last December.

In that outing, Parker knocked down Chisora three times en route to a lopsided decision. The New Zealand-native isn't a knockout artist by any means, yet he battered Chisora. While Pulev isn't as powerful as Parker is, he's not far off.

Pulev has also avoided taking a lot of damage in his career, minus his losses to Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. However, the Bulgarian is also now 41 years old. If there was a time for his chin to crack, it would be now.

While there's no guarantee of a knockout in the rematch, there's a good chance that it could happen for either side. This possibility is one of many reasons why Saturday's main event is intriguing.

