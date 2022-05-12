Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev: The light heavyweight showdown that needs to happen

Dmitry Bivol is coming off a stunning victory over boxing kingpin Canelo Alvarez. In what many fans considered to be a major upset, the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion defeated the Mexican superstar at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 7th via unanimous decision.

Although he only holds a single title in his division, which sometimes leads to criticism in this four-belt era, Bivol has solidified himself as not only one of the greatest light heavyweights on the planet, but as one of the best boxers currently competing.

Bivol has already defeated another champion in his weightclass. Joe Smith Jr., the current holder of the WBO Light Heavyweight Title, was beaten by the Russian champion back in 2019.

While Smith is a credible fighter and champion in his own right, there is not much clamor at the moment for a rematch between him and Dmitry Bivol. However, there is immense anticipation of a possible showdown between Bivol and light heavyweight nightmare Artur Beterbiev.

Who is Artur Beterbiev?

Artur Beterbiev is the WBC and IBF Light Heavyweight Champion and currently holds a professional record of 17-0, with all wins coming by way of stoppage or knockout.

The Russian champion fights out of Canada and wields terrible knockout power. He has wins over Enrico Kölling, Callum Johnson, and Marcus Browne. In 2019, Beterbiev added the WBC Championship to his IBF Title by defeating undefeated champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Prior to their unification showdown, Gvozdyk had made a name for himself by knocking out longtime champion Adonis Stevenson. In what started as an even matchup, Beterbiev shocked the world by battering a fading Gvozdyk in the latter stages of the fight. After scoring three knockdowns in the 10th round, the referee stopped the bout.

With two major titles already adorning his shoulders, Beterbiev will look to add the WBO Championship when he faces off against Joe Smith Jr. on June 18th in New York City.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev: Who has the edge?

Beterbiev still has to overcome Joe Smith Jr. next month. Dmitry Bivol may be locked in for a Canelo rematch later this year. Regardless, hardcore fans can't help but get giddy at the mere prospect of a Bivol-Beterbiev clash.

Both men are undefeated champions and both have completely different styles.

Dmitry Bivol, as proven in his emphatic victory against Canelo Alvarez, is a terrific fighter with a refined skillset ripped straight out of a boxing textbook. The WBA Champion has polished fundamentals and spectacular footwork. He moves well and fights behind a sharp jab. He knows how to throw combinations and doesn't fade in the later stretches of a fight.

He doesn't possess earth shattering power, but he wields enough pop in his punches to keep his opponents at bay while he wins round after round.

Artur Beterbiev is a monster puncher. While he has a strong amateur background and is a former two-time Olympian, the WBC and IBF Champion hasn't won his professional bouts by out finessing his foes. He's done it by brutally beating them down and knocking them out.

Should the Russian-Canadian go up against Bivol, he would surely have the power advantage. He would also have the reach advantage (73in) compared to Bivol's 72.

However, there are some glaring advantages that benefit Bivol. Firstly, Beterbiev is 37 and six years older than the WBA Champion. He is not getting any younger and it appears that Bivol has just now entered his prime at 31-years-old. Should Beterbiev want this bout, it would benefit him greatly for it to happen sooner rather than later.

Dmitry Bivol is also the technically superior fighter. He's more defensively responsible; he's never been knocked down and his opponents rarely land flush. Meanwhile, Beterbiev has touched the canvas before in his fight against Callum Johnson. The IBF Champion was hurt and wobbled in the bout and has shown defensive holes in his game in other fights as well.

A lot still has to happen in order for these men to step into the ring with one another. Beterbiev must defeat Joe Smith Jr. and Bivol may have to defeat Canelo Alvarez once more. Should the stars align and should boxing fans be awarded with this bout, it would be an absolute gift to the sport. A light heavyweight clash of this magnitude hasn't been seen since Andre Ward fought Sergey Kovalev.

A Bivol-Beterbiev bout would be a classic tale of boxer versus puncher. Could Dmitry Bivol dance around and pepper away at his opponent with stiff jabs and swift combinations? Could Beterbiev land one of his famous bombs and shut Bivol's lights out?

Fans can only hope that these questions get answered sooner rather than later.

