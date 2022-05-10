“I don’t feel like I am the king” - Dmitry Bivol remains humble despite massive win over Canelo Alvarez

Despite scoring the biggest win of his professional boxing career at the expense of no less than Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol remains composed and admirably humble.

The WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion outboxed the world’s biggest boxing star to date in an impressive unanimous decision win this past weekend. But when asked if the victory has put him on top of the pound-for-pound list replacing Alvarez, the Russian said:

“No. I just beat the guy who wanted my belt. He was a super middleweight. Yes, he had a belt at light heavyweight but I don’t feel like I am the king, I just beat Canelo. I’m just better than him today.”

The 31-year-old champion also said he doesn’t mind being on the B-side of the bout. Bivol, despite being the champion, entered the ring first. Alvarez entered the ring second and had a more theatrical entrance, which runs counter to the boxing title match tradition of introducing challengers first. But for Bivol, none of this really matters, he said:

"For me it doesn't matter if I will enter the ring first or second. I just wanted this fight, I just needed this fighter against me. It doesn't matter which sound he has or which sound I have, how he went into the ring. I just wanted to fight him."

Watch the Dmitry Bivol's full statement:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @MatchroomBoxing] Dmitry Bivol did not care about the A-side/B-side stuff against Canelo Alvarez, he just wanted to fight… Dmitry Bivol did not care about the A-side/B-side stuff against Canelo Alvarez, he just wanted to fight…[🎥 @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/LRgxXqkZIV

Dmitry Bivol-Canelo Alvarez rematch at 168lbs?

Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) recently said he may go down to Canelo’s normal weight class for their rematch.

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is currently the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF Super Middleweight Champion.

Talking to iFL TV, the Russian said he will think about the possibility of challenging ‘Cinnamon’ for the undisputed super middleweight crown.

“Maybe I could (rematch Canelo at 168lbs), only for belts you know. Only for four belts. I have to think about it. I think, we all have to think about it.”

The 175 lbs champion produced a scintillating performance to shock the world and deal the current pound-for-pound king his second professional defeat.

Watch Dmitry Bivol's full interview here:

