"I would know how to beat Dmitry Bivol" - Anthony Yarde claims he can beat Russian star

Anthony Yarde has claimed that he knows how to defeat Dmitry Bivol and would fancy his chances against the Russian star. Bivol is coming off a sensational victory against pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, who he convincingly defeated via a 12-round unanimous decision.

Despite being the clear underdog, Dmitry Bivol demonstrated outstanding boxing skills, speed, footwork and defensive abilities to retain his WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen if Canelo will invoke his rematch clause to try to avenge his defeat in late 2022.

Watch the fight highlights between Canelo and Bivol:

Here's what Anthony Yarde said in an interview on the Unibet Lowdown:

"I personally think I would know how to beat Bivol. It will be a task because he's fundamentally very good. I don't lie to nobody. I'm not gonna say, 'Ah, it's an easy fight for me,' or anything like that. He's fundamentally very good."

Following on from his win, the Russian star is seen by many as the best fighter at 175lbs. There are also many boxing experts who do not think that Canelo can be victorious in a rematch.

Watch the full interview with Anthony Yarde on the Unibet Lowdown:

Anthony Yarde explains how to defeat Dmitry Bivol

Yarde continued by explaining how Dmitry Bivol can be defeated in the ring. He referred to fellow British light heavyweight Craig Richards's performance against the WBA Champion:

"How you beat someone like Bivol is you got to match him, that's literally it for me. You got to match him, outsmart him. Craig Richards, someone I know, done extremely well and that was his first world title fight."

Time will tell whether Yarde fights Bivol in the future. 'The Beast' is ranked No.1 in the WBO light heavyweight rankings and is potentially waiting to face the winner of Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr.

Beterbiev vs. Smith takes place on June 18 and Yarde could become mandatory for a title shot.

Meanwhile, Bivol has stated that he is open to a rematch with Canelo as long as terms are redone. A second win against the Mexican superstar could put him in prime position to become undisputed at light heavyweight.

Edited by John Cunningham