"He doesn't take the fight" - Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury will not fight Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury will not fight Oleksandr Usyk next. 'The Gypsy King' announced that he was coming out of retirement after watching Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury was not impressed with the fight and even went on to say that he would fight both of them in one night and beat them both.

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn spoke about why he thinks Fury will not take the fight against Usyk:

"What does Tyson Fury want? Half a billion? Well he ain't getting that, he ain't getting anywhere near that kind of money, so maybe he doesn't take the fight. I'm not so sure he does."

The reporter responded by saying that Hearn said the same thing about the Fury vs. Wilder fight. The Brit responded by saying:

"Yeah I didn't think he'd take the fight but that was a little bit different, he's achieved a lot more now. But look, if he's a man of his word which we all know he isn't, then half a billion, or he's not fighting, there you go."

Tyson Fury had conditions to be met if he were to fight Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Gypsy King' said he would fight Usyk for Undisputed, but it would cost him a lot, the exact amount he quoted was half a billion dollars. Which would make it the highest payday any boxer has ever received.

Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for wanting to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury did not react kindly to the news of Deontay Wilder looking to fight Oleksandr Usyk. Amidst rumors and discussions of a potential undisputed title fight between Fury and Usyk, 'The Bronze Bomber' spoke about how he would like to fight the Ukrainian. Michael Benson posted the news on Instagram, and 'The Gypsy King' responded to Wilder in the comments saying:

"Tell that dosser to get to the back of the queue with the rest of the losers!"

He added:

"Don't forget the last time we saw this bomb need to get scraped off the canvas in Vegas!"

Fury asked Wilder to get in line since he wanted to fight 'The Cat' in an undisputed title fight. But with Fury's request of half a billion dollars, fans are questioning whether any sponsor would be willing to pay such a large sum of money for the fight.

