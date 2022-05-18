"It's a bad look" - Eddie Hearn responds to Oscar De La Hoya's comments about Canelo Alvarez's loss

Eddie Hearn wasn't a fan of Oscar De La Hoya's comments about Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol.

Earlier this month, the Mexican superstar moved back up to light-heavyweight for the first time since 2019. Despite being a massive favorite over WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez was shellshocked on fight night.

The Unified Super-Middleweight Champion was dominated throughout the contest. After 12 rounds, Alvarez was handed his first loss in nearly a decade via unanimous decision. Following the contest, his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya blasted the fight being booked.

The head of Golden Boy opined that the bout should've never happened, and put the blame on Matchroom Boxing. In response, the promotion's head Eddie Hearn discussed De La Hoya's comments on The DAZN Boxing Show.

Hearn seemed unimpressed with his fellow promoter's thoughts, saying:

“We don’t have any say over who Canelo Alvarez. I’d love to pretend we have the power to decide what Canelo Alvarez does. Him and Eddy Reynoso will make all the decisions, and they wanted to chase greatness. I think it’s a bad look for boxing when Oscar basically says, ‘Look, I would’ve given you easier fights where you couldn’t get beat!’ He doesn’t want easier fights! He’d rather retire!”

Eddie Hearn discusses what he wants next for Canelo Alvarez

It remains to be seen what Canelo Alvarez will do next. However, Eddie Hearn knows what he personally wants to see the Mexican do.

Following the loss to Bivol, Alvarez stated that he planned to activate his rematch clause. In the days following that statement, he walked back those comments a little bit and said that he'd reevaluate his future.

Prior to the bout, the expectation was that if Alvarez won, he would face Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy bout later this year. Despite losing, that's what Eddie Hearn would still like to see. However, he did admit it was a tough decision.

Upon being asked on The DAZN Boxing Show what he wants next, Hearn said:

“I’m a little bit biased, because I just love the Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy. And now I think it’s even more intriguing because he’s coming off a defeat. [But], if he was to lose to Gennadiy Golovkin, where does he go? You’re talking about losing at 175, losing at 168, you’re not longer a world champion. Of course, he’s Canelo Alvarez, but still, back-to-back defeats like that. So all the pressure right now is actually heaped on Canelo Alvarez."

We'll no doubt have more clarification on Alvarez's future in the coming weeks and months.

