"He loses 10 out of 10 times" - Oscar De La Hoya gets real about Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez loses every time he faces Dmitry Bivol, according to his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

The Mexican superstar faced off against the Russian last Saturday night in a bid for the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Title. Despite entering the contest as a big favorite, Alvarez was badly outboxed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bivol easily found a home for the jab, and dominated the rules of engagement during their 12-round contest. At the end of the fight, Alvarez was handed the second loss of his career via unanimous decision. The result wasn't a fluke, according to Oscar De La Hoya.

'The Golden Boy' managed Alvarez for years, but their relationship ended on a bad note. Despite their animosity, De La Hoya tried to set aside his personal thoughts to discuss the superstar's loss to Bivol. In an interview with FightHype, he said:

"I have to be honest, and say the truth as a fighter. Bivol will beat him 10 times out of 10 times, that's the truth, that's the bottom line. Styles make fights. Weight is one thing, but the styles it's just a hope. Bivol has the goods, that's basically it."

Watch Oscar De La Hoya discuss Canelo Alvarez below:

Oscar De La Hoya gives his thoughts on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol scorecards

For many on Saturday night, the scorecards for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol were badly off. It's safe to say that Oscar De La Hoya was in that camp and wasn't a fan of the judging.

For a lot of fans and pundits, the champion easily dominated the contest. Alvarez was clearly frustrated and didn't seem surprised when the judges said that he lost at the end of the contest.

Despite that, the judges' scorecards suggested the bout was a razor-close one, with Bivol only winning by two rounds. The scorecards were widely criticized by many, including Logan Paul.

Oscar De La Hoya revealed that his father was at the event and said there was no chance Alvarez could win by decision. The promoter said:

"My dad was sitting in Canelo's section there. After the 10th round, he was like, 'There's no way he can win unless he knocks him out.' They were close, they were too close for comfort. I don't know what it is, that's boxing."

