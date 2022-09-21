"Hellllz yes"- Fans react to Mike Tyson launching Iron Pigeons, here's more about it 

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is entering the world of Web3 with his latest business venture. As revealed by 'Iron Mike' over Twitter, he is teaming up with one of the world's leading Web3 video game studios, Ex Populus, to launch Iron Pigeons.

Iron Pigeons will be a playable trading card set in an already existing Web3 based trading card game from Ex Populus studios called Final Form. The game will be released in October. Tyson took to Twitter to announce the same and said:

"I’ve teamed up with @ExPopulus, a world class Web3 video game studio to launch Iron Pigeons. The Iron Pigeons will be a playable set in @FinalFormXP - a collectible trading card game launching this October."

Following Mike Tyson's announcement, fans were quick to react to the news over Twitter while expressing their excitement for his upcoming project. Take a look at a few reactions from his fans below:

"Congratulations to the team for their efforts and dedication and highly appreciated the visionary thought of the projector and it will create history."

"lets go mike"

"hellllz yes!!!"

Freddie Roach reveals how Mike Tyson left in 30 seconds after watching Jake Paul spar

The head coach of retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Freddie Roach, has revealed how 'Iron Mike' reacted to Jake Paul's sparring session at his gym.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Freddie Roach stated that Jake Paul came to his gym once with Mike Tyson to train. However, as 'The Problem Child' started his sparring session, Tyson didn't seem to be interested.

It is worth noting that Roach didn't reveal exactly when the two came to his gym together. However, Paul has polished his boxing skills over the years.

As revealed by Freddie Roach, Tyson urged him to go and look at the pictures downstairs instead of watching Jake Paul spar. He stated:

"[Jake Paul] came with Tyson and Tyson looked at him and left... Yes, Mike Tyson. He watched 30 seconds of him sparring and said, 'Freddie, can we go downstairs and look at the pictures?'

