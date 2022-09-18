"Tyson looked at him and left" - Manny Pacquiao's coach on how Mike Tyson reacted to Jake Paul's sparring session

Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's head coach Freddie Roach has revealed how Mike Tyson reacted to Jake Paul's sparring session.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Roach stated that 'The Problem Child' once came to his gym with Tyson. However, as Paul started his sparring session, 'Iron Mike' was quick to leave and go downstairs.

While suggesting that Mike Tyson wanted to go and look at the pictures instead of watching 'The Problem Child' spar, Freddie Roach said:

"[Jake Paul] came with Tyson and Tyson looked at him and left... Yes, Mike Tyson. He watched 30 seconds of him sparring and said, 'Freddie, can we go downstairs and look at the pictures?'

Freddie Roach didn't reveal exactly when Jake Paul and Mike Tyson came to his gym together. However, it is worth noting that Paul has significantly improved his boxing skills over the years.

'The Problem Child' has gone on to attain a pro-boxing record of 5-0 in his career so far. Paul has been gradually increasing the level of opposition and is currently set to take on Anderson Silva for his sixth professional bout on October 29.

The fight announcement came as a shock to many who believed Jake Paul wouldn't take on the Brazilian since it was a huge risk. However, Paul looks determined to prove his naysayers wrong by sharing the ring with one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Jake Paul believes he can knock out every influencer boxer on the same night

'The Problem Child' never shies away from making bold statements, and he did just that recently. Paul suggested that he could take on every influencer boxer on the same night and knock all of them out.

During an interview following the press conference for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul claimed that he would stop every influencer boxer in one round. 'The Problem Child' further suggested that he has what it takes to become a boxing world champion:

"I came from YouTube boxing but now I am a professional boxer and a world champion contender. I want to fight all the influencers in one night 'cause I would knock them all out each in one round. If any of them wanna fight me and give me free money, no f**king problem."

