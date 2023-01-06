Floyd Mayweather called out for $200 million fight

Adrien Broner has challenged Floyd Mayweather to a hundred-million-dollar dance.

'The Problem' is currently slated to return to the ring next month on BLK Prime pay-per-view against Ivan Redkach. In a way, the former four-weight champion has taken the fight as a way to reset his career.

Over the last few years, the former titleholder has had several issues, in and out of the boxing ring. Losses to names such as Manny Pacquiao and Marcos Maidana have been sandwiched between arrests and controversies.

Due to this, Adrien Broner was likely jumping at the chance to leave Showtime Boxing late last year and sign with a new home. It gives him a chance to reset his career and also make a lot of money. Broner has stated that he's already made millions from the deal.

In an ideal world, he would make millions more in an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. However, as he stated in a recent appearance on the Round Da Way Podcast, Broner doubts it will happen.

Discussing the possible matchup, he stated:

"If me and him do an exhibition, automatically off the top you got to give him a hundred million and you got to get me a hundred million. Now, he don't want to see me with that. Because I already do what I do without the type of money he's getting."

See his comments below (6:00):

Why wouldn't Floyd Mayweather fight Adrien Broner?

While Adrien Broner is open to fighting Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, he doubts it'll happen. He's likely correct.

'Money' retired from professional boxing in 2017, following a knockout win over Conor McGregor. Since then, he's been competing in non-professional exhibition matchups.

For the uninitiated, an exhibition match is more akin to a sparring session than a legitimate fight. Both athletes typically don't go full tilt and take the occasion to put on a show for the fans. Mayweather recently did exactly that against YouTuber Deji in November.

The boxer predictably demolished 'The Tank', winning by knockout. The fight was yet another unorthodox matchup for Mayweather, as he's declined to face established professional boxers in an exhibition setting. Instead, he has mostly faced YouTubers and MMA fighters.

For that reason, Floyd Mayweather is unlikely to face Adrien Broner in any scenario. The retired boxer previously stated that he was disinterested in facing former opponents Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton, as he's not interested in taking damage at this stage in his life.

