Floyd Mayweather confirms he will never return to professional boxing

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will never return to the ranks of professional boxing.

'Money' is one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Holding victories over names such as Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, and more, his legacy is secure.

The former champion famously retired several times but has stuck to his word since 2017. Following a knockout win over Conor McGregor that August, Mayweather hung up the gloves. Despite several rumors since then, he hasn't competed in a professional bout.

That's not to say that he hasn't competed, however. Since August 2017, Mayweather has competed in several exhibition bouts. These contests aren't professionally sanctioned and are treated more like a sparring session than an actual fight.

These exhibitions have kept Floyd Mayweather in shape and making money. However, it also keeps the conversation about his retirement ongoing, with rumors that he will return in a professional capacity springing up all the time.

He has now addressed those rumors in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, stating:

"My career in real boxing is over. I'm retired. I'm still making smart investments, connecting with the right people and generating generational wealth. That's what's important to me, and that's what I want to keep doing."

When will Floyd Mayweather compete next?

While Floyd Mayweather's professional boxing career is over, he still intends to keep competing in an exhibition capacity.

'Money' last competed in November, facing YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji. In predictable fashion, the undefeated boxer dominated 'The Tank' and wound up winning by knockout in the sixth round.

Following the victory, the former champion stated that he planned to keep competing, albeit against a lower level of competition. Mayweather recently hit back at the suggestion of exhibition rematches with Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton.

The latter bout would've likely been a massive fight in the U.K. While he won't be fighting 'The Hitman' next, Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will indeed fight in England for the first time in February.

Revealing his plans for this year in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Mayweather stated:

“A bout is planned in the UK for 2023. In February, we’re looking forward to coming here and putting on an exhibition for the fans in the UK, because I’ve never had a chance to come over here and fight when I was actively boxing as a professional. So hopefully in February I’ll come over and do an exhibition if it’s possible.”

