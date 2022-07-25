Watch: Floyd Mayweather's Hollywood cameos that many fans don't know about 

Floyd Mayweather is renowned for his wide array of businesses and cash flows. He is into NASCAR, boxing promotions, exhibition fights, adult clubs, among other businesses. His stardom has also brought him into the movie business and the boxing legend has already appeared in a few.

'Money' has appeared in multiple TV shows and documentaries, where he has appeared as himself most of the time. As for movies, the boxer has appeared in two movies to date, with a third one incoming.

Here’s a brief run down of Mayweather’s movie appearances

Thinks Like a Man Too

The 2014 film follows Kevin Hart’s character and a host of his friends out in Las Vegas for a bachelor party. While the characters were on an adventure on the night before the groom got married, they bumped into 'Money' and his security guards.

This led to a funny interaction between Hart and the boxing superstar. Both have collaborated on quite a few occasions. He also appeared on Hart’s YouTube channel, where the personalities sit in ice baths and discuss life.

When Love Kills

Floyd Mayweather was featured in the 2017 crime drama film 'When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story'. The TV One movie, which was also a critical hit, discusses issues in American society. It follows Falicia, who began working at a strip club at age 16 and got involved in a life of crime. In the film, Mayweather plays a character called Punch, who is one of the customers approaching the club.

In the movie, he appeared to play the role quite closely in how he projects his personality in real life. The character threw around money and was loud in his conduct.

Along with these feature film appearances, he will also be appearing in a sports drama comedy directed by Jamie Foxx called 'All Star Weekend'. The film stars Jamie Foxx, Jeremy Piven, Eva Longoria, Robert Downey Jr., Ken Jeong, Gerard Butler, and Benicio del Toro. The retired boxer is set to appear in the film as himself.

