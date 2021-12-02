"He's a hell of a knockoff" - When Floyd Mayweather told Kevin Hart that Conor McGregor is the 'Caucasian' version of himself 

Floyd Mayweather faced Conor McGregor in a professional boxing match in 2017, which was billed as the 'Money Fight'.

Originally scheduled for 12 rounds, the referee called the fight in favor of Mayweather in the 10th after McGregor failed to defend himself against an onslaught.

Floyd Mayweather weighed in on his former opponent in an interview with famous comedian and combat sports fan Kevin Hart. According to the boxing legend, Conor McGregor is a "Caucasian" imitation of himself.

"He's the Caucasian Floyd Mayweather. You know, he's a knock-off version. He's a hell of a knock-off version."

Watch Floyd Mayweather's full interview with Kevin Hart on the LOL Network below:

Floyd Mayweather also weighed in on a potential mixed martial arts career while talking to Hart.

While 'Money' was confident he could secure a UFC contract anytime he wanted, he also admitted that he is in a comfortable position in life as of now.

Conor McGregor is confident he'd beat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch

Conor McGregor started off strong against Floyd Mayweather and was even leading on one of the judges' scorecards for the first few rounds. However, the former two-division UFC champion began to show signs of fatigue as the fight reached the 25-minute mark, which is the full length of UFC championship fights.

After a relaxed start, Floyd Mayweather abandoned his usual stick-and-move style and started attacking McGregor at a higher pace. The 50-0 pugilist landed a flurry of punches on 'The Notorious' megastar in round nine and continued the onslaught into the 10th frame.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Referee Robert Byrd eventually stepped in when Conor McGregor failed to defend himself against some hard blows.

Despite the result of their 2016 meeting, Conor McGregor is confident he'll defeat Floyd Mayweather in what he believes is an "inevitable" rematch. Replying to Mike Tyson on Twitter, who lauded McGregor for his performance, the Irishman wrote:

"Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I promise my life on it.

It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.I promise my life on it.It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ twitter.com/idonotComply/s… Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.I promise my life on it.It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ twitter.com/idonotComply/s…

Edited by Harvey Leonard