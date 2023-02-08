Floyd Mayweather plans to sue celebrity basketball game over false usage of his name

Floyd Mayweather wasn't happy with a celebrity basketball game over the Pro Bowl weekend.

'Money' is one of the greatest boxers to ever put on the gloves, but that doesn't mean he's not a fan of other sports. The legendary former champion is a noted fan of both the NFL and the NBA.

As a Las Vegas resident, the former boxer has even attended the Nevada-based Pro Bowl on several occasions over the last few years. This past weekend, the NFL held their all-star activities as normal, and other companies decided to get in on the fun.

The Friday prior to the game, there was a celebrity basketball game going down in Las Vegas. Names such as Tyreek Hill, Malcolm Butler, and more attended, as well as social media influencers.

One name that was advertised for the event but didn't show, was Floyd Mayweather. We now know why, as 'Money' made a post on Instagram discussing the situation. There, he hinted that he might sue the promoters behind the event.

The reason being is that he was never reached out to regarding participating. Despite that, he was advertised for the event, which seemingly has drawn the ire of the former boxer.

This is the second time in recent memory that a boxing legend has had his likeness used without his permission. Another time was last year when Hulu made a television show about Mike Tyson without 'Iron Mike' participating.

See Floyd Mayweather's post below:

When is Floyd Mayweather's next fight?

Floyd Mayweather is slated to return later this month against Aaron Chalmers on pay-per-view.

'Money' retired from professional boxing in 2017 following a knockout win over Conor McGregor. While that was his last time competing in a professional contest, the legend has since moved on to exhibition matchups.

For the uninitiated, an exhibition is a fight that is more akin to a sparring session than a full-blown fight. Even in this format, Mayweather is undefeated, having gone unbeaten in five exhibition fights to this point.

He's now scheduled to return later this month against Aaron Chalmers. The bout will be the first time Floyd Mayweather has competed in the U.K. and will be headlining a card at the O2 Arena in London.

'The Joker' is only 1-0 as a professional boxer but is no stranger to combat sports. Chalmers is a Bellator MMA veteran and holds a 5-2 record in the sport. He will now look to pull off an upset against Mayweather.

