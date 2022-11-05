Floyd Mayweather reveals details about potential next fight

Floyd Mayweather will be returning to the boxing ring for an exhibition bout later this month. Scheduled for November 13, Mayweather will take on British YouTuber Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Leading up to his third exhibition bout of the year, 'Money' has already revealed the details of his next exhibition, which will take place next year. During a recently held press conference for his upcoming matchup against Deji, Mayweather spoke about potentially fighting in the United Kingdom.

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he and the organizers of Mayweather vs. Deji: Global Titans are planning to host an exhibition bout in the United Kingdom next year in February. While speaking about how it will be his first time fighting in the United Kingdom, 'Money' said:

"February we're looking forward to coming here and putting on an exhibition for the fans in the UK. Because I never got to come over here and actually fight here when I was actively fighting. Hopefully, in February we can come over here and do an exhibition if it's possible."

Watch the full Mayweather vs. Deji prpress conferenceelow:

Floyd Mayweather gets called out by Anthony Taylor

During the same press-conference, 'Money' was called out by Anthony 'Pretty Boy' Taylor. Taylor, who is set to fight on the undercard of Mayweather vs. Deji, took his shot to make his case for a chance to fight arguably the greatest boxer of all time by saying:

"I think what we really want to see is 'Pretty Boy' Anthony Taylor vs. 'Money' Floyd Mayweather. Now that's a fight. I'm the most qualified fighter to be fighting Floyd Mayweather in exhibition. I've fought on Showtime, some of the biggest fights y'all ever seen on pay-per-view. I deserve to fight Floyd."

Watch the video below:

Former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor holds a record of 7-5 and has won his five most recent MMA contests. However, he has transitioned from MMA into the realm of celebrity boxing and is currently competing as a boxer.

Anthony Taylor was most recently in action against Ashley Rak-Su last month in October and secured a first-round finish. He will be taking on Jack Finchman on the undercard of Mayweather vs. Deji and it remains to be seen if 'Pretty Boy' calls out 'Money' again following a potential win against Fincham.

