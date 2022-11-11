Floyd Mayweather upcoming fight: Who, when, where is he fighting? 

Arguably the biggest name in boxing, Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring this weekend for yet another exhibition bout.

Mayweather will go up against British YouTuber Deji for his third exhibition bout of the year. The highly anticipated matchup will go down this weekend on Sunday, November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

As mentioned earlier, 'Money' has already competed in two exhibition bouts this year. His first fight was against his former sparring partner Don Moore and the second fight of the year was against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura.

Mayweather was dominant in both exhibitions and while no winner was announced in his fight against Don Moore, 'Money' won his bout against Mikuru Asakura via TKO in the second round.

Floyd Mayweather's upcoming exhibition against Deji isn't expected to be any different. In fact, the Brit is the most inexperienced fighter 'Money' has taken on in exhibition bouts.

'ComedyShortsGamer' has had three amateur bouts and lost them all, however, he made his debut as a pro boxer in his most recent fight against fellow YouTuber Fousey and won via TKO.

Floyd Mayweather wants to have an exhibtion bout in the United Kingdom

As mentioned earlier, Mayweather will be returning to the boxing ring this weekend. While most fighters will be focused on the job at hand, 'Money' is already planning ahead for his next exhibition bout.

Leading up to his exhibition against Deji, 'Money' has revealed the details of his next exhibition, which will take place next year. During a press conference for his upcoming matchup against the YouTuber, Mayweather spoke about fighting in the United Kingdom.

It is worth noting that the undefeated pro boxer has never fought in the United Kingdom before. Floyd Mayweather revealed that the organizers of Mayweather vs. Deji: Global Titans are planning to host an exhibition bout in the United Kingdom next year in February:

"February we're looking forward to coming here and putting on an exhibition for the fans in the UK. Because I never got to come over here and actually fight here when I was actively fighting. Hopefully, in February we can come over here and do an exhibition if it's possible."

Watch the full Mayweather vs. Deji press conference below:

