Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao tag team match: Is it really happening?

Floyd Mayweather may face Manny Pacquiao in a tag team boxing match, but it's far from set in stone.

Misfits Boxing, the upstart promotion started by YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, has become very successful. However, it's not because they've signed any top names or any championship talent.

Instead, it's been because of their focus on creators, as well as their creativity. For example, the promotion recently held its first-ever tag team boxing match this month. The team of BDave and Luis Alcaraz Pineda scored a knockout win over Ice Posideon and Anthony Vargas, with mixed reviews from fans.

Nonetheless, it seems Misfits Boxing could be going all-in on tag team boxing. As first reported by Happy Punch, Floyd Mayweather and KSI are currently in talks to face Manny Pacquiao and Salt Papi. As most fans are aware, the two legends fought in 2015, with 'Money' picking up a unanimous decision win.

As is the case with massive news such as this, fans naturally got excited. However, they should pump the breaks a little bit. Not long after the news broke, several chimed in to say that the fight is not yet official, and might not happen at all.

However, the matchup does appear to be in the works. KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, recently confirmed that the fight has been in the works for a while.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has said he is working on a potential Floyd Mayweather & KSI vs Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi tag team boxing match. KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has said he is working on a potential Floyd Mayweather & KSI vs Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi tag team boxing match.

KSI confirms Floyd Mayweather tag team match isn't next

KSI has confirmed that a tag team match with Floyd Mayweather won't happen next.

'The Nightmare' has been out of action since January. While the Brit was originally slated to face Dillon Danis, 'El Jefe' withdrew, and Faze Temper replaced him on short notice. The Brazilian wound up losing with a highlight-reel first-round knockout.

Following the fight, the YouTuber-turned-boxer had a face-off with Joe Fournier. The businessman would be by far the most difficult fight of KSI's career thus far and isn't even close. The two are currently targeting a clash in May, although Tyron Woodley has also been linked to that date.

With that in mind, KSI still felt the need to address the rumors of the tag team match. 'The Nightmare' stated that for his return in May, he will only be fighting one opponent. However, he declined to name who that opponent would be.

While some fans might be disappointed in the Brit's comments, that doesn't mean the tag team bout won't happen. It just means it's not going to be next.

See his tweet below:

ksi @KSI All you need to know is that I’m fighting one opponent on May 13th. This is the only certain thing. All you need to know is that I’m fighting one opponent on May 13th. This is the only certain thing.

Poll : 0 votes