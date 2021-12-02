"I was so happy to meet him!" - George Foreman recalls funny first encounter with Mike Tyson

George Foreman and Mike Tyson are considered two of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time. Despite seemingly coming from different eras, the men's paths crossed as both were still active prize-fighters in the 90s, albeit those paths didn't cross in the ring.

On George Foreman's official Twitter account, the former heavyweight champion recalled meeting 'Iron Mike' for the first time. Foreman recounted how excited he was to introduce himself to Tyson. Once widely despised, 'Big George' became one of the boxing world's more lovable figures. With his gentle nature noted, Foreman's tale of meeting Tyson comes as no surprise.

"I walk out of my hotel room and there's Mike Tyson coming down the hallway. I charge him; "Hey Mike, I'm George Foreman it's nice to meet you!", we shook hands and he went on his way. It hadn't been two hours later, he was coming out of his room at the same time as I was coming out of mine just by coincidence, [I said] "Hey Mike!" and hugged him again. I was so happy to meet him."

Foreman then recaalls almost running into Tyson for a third time later that night. However, he suspects 'Kid Dynamite' might have avoided him as the day drew to a close.

"That evening, I walked out of my hotel room. I saw Mike Tyson's door partially opened, as if he opened his door and peaked out and looked around, and went back in until I got into the elevator. [Tyson] was like, "I'm not hugging this guy again!"

Mike Tyson reportedly may fight Logan Paul in 2022

Mike Tyson retired from boxing following his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. However, he notably un-retired 15 years later to face Roy Jones Jr. In an exhibition bout. While the contest was ruled a draw, many felt Tyson had done enough to win the fight.

Tyson announced after his nostalgic meeting with Jones Jr. that he would likely take place in future exhibitions. One such encounter may come against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Logan Paul on rumours linking him to an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson: "What happens if I beat Mike Tyson? I beat up an old man, that's not cool… Do people wanna watch that? I'm telling you, I would f***ing beat Mike Tyson. If people would watch that fight, yeah I'd do it." Logan Paul on rumours linking him to an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson: "What happens if I beat Mike Tyson? I beat up an old man, that's not cool… Do people wanna watch that? I'm telling you, I would f***ing beat Mike Tyson. If people would watch that fight, yeah I'd do it." https://t.co/cdPxa6pX6b

It was reported earlier this year that the two sides are considering a potential exhibition event in 2022. While the bout has yet to be confirmed by either camp, Paul is confident he can score a big win over boxing legend Mike Tyson.

