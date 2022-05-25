Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Preview and prediction

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero will fight at Barclays Arena in New York on Saturday, May 28. Davis' WBA Lightweight Title will be on the line.

Davis has held the title since defeating Yuriorkis Gamboa by twelfth-round TKO in 2019. He also holds the WBA (Regular) Super Lightweight Title, though it will not be on the line this weekend.

The card will also feature a fight between Erislandy Lara and Gary O'Sullivan for Lara's WBA (Regular) Middleweight Title. Undercard bouts include Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria and Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero Preview

Gervonta Davis and Rolando 'Rolly' Romero were scheduled to fight on December 5, 2021. However, the fight was cancelled after Romero was accused of sexual assault. Following a police investigation, the bout was rescheduled for this weekend.

Davis currently has a record of 26-0 with 24 knockouts. Romero has a record of 14-0 with 12 knockouts. His most recent bout was against Anthony Yigit in July 2021. Davis most recently faced Isaac Cruz in December, who became the first boxer to go the distance with 'Tank' since 2014.

Earlier in 2021, Davis stopped Mario Barrios in the eleventh. Prior to that, he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in the sixth. Before that came Yuriorkis Gamboa, who was stopped in the twelfth.

Romero has yet to step into the ring with anyone on Davis' level. His best opponent to date was Yigit, who he stopped in the seventh round. His best opponents otherwise are likely Juan Carlos Cordones in 2019 and Jackson Marinez in 2020.

There is reputed bad blood between the two men due to a sparring dispute. Furthermore, Davis believes that Romero is far below his level and will not help advance his career. He has stated that he will leave Mayweather Promotions after the bout.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero Prediction

Davis is a big favorite in the upcoming fight. He has far more experience in the ring and has been in clashes with far tougher opposition. In addition, only two men have managed to go the distance with him. However, Romero has promised to knock Davis out in the first round.

In addition to his experience, Davis has the edge in speed, power, and technical ability. It is likely that he will knock Romero out or win the bout via stoppage.

Check out the highlights from Davis vs. Cruz here:

Prediction: Davis by knockout.

