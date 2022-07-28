Hasim Rahman Jr. ridicules Jake Paul's 'pedophile' father, shows boxing skills 

Hasim Rahman Jr. is set to take on Jake Paul on August 6 and it looks like the former is not the biggest fan of Paul's father.

Ahead of their highly anticipated bout, Hasim Rahman Jr. responded to Paul, who had taken a few shots at his opponent's family in the build-up to their fight.

Rahman Jr. suggested that Jake Paul shouldn't talk about family legacy as his family has done nothing. He further ridiculed Paul's father by calling him a pedophile while also taking a shot at his brother, Logan Paul. He said:

"Jake Paul, you don't wanna talk about families and family legacy. His father is a pedophile, his brother [Logan Paul] is in the closet. So, you know, he don't really want to go back and forth with the whole family legacy thing. What has his family done? His family ain't done nothing."

Watch Rahman Jr. throw shade at Jake Paul's family below:

Hasim Rahman Jr. believes Jake Paul is a fraud

'Gold Blooded' is adamant that Jake Paul is nothing but a fraud. 'The Problem Child' has garnered a lot of attention ever since making his way into the boxing ring.

One such way for him has been by talking about fighter pay, especially for the fighters in the UFC. However, Rahman Jr., believes Paul doesn't care about the narrative he's trying to sell.

During a recent interview with DAZN, Hasim Rahman Jr. suggested that he's getting less money than what Tyron Woodley made against Jake Paul. While discussing his pay for his upcoming bout against 'The Problem Child', 'Gold Blooded' said:

"It's funny, because Jake Paul was like the one to start bringing all this fighter pay stuff out. But he finally in a fight with a real boxer and you've been advocating for boxers to get more money and all this, but you pay the first boxer you fight."

