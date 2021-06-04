"He pitched me in my DMs": Logan Paul reveals the fight proposal he received from boxing titan Tyson Fury

Logan Paul is set to compete in his second pro boxing match this weekend. His opponent, the undefeated 50-0 Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. Both Logan and his younger brother Jake are successful YouTubers who recently made the jump from content creators to pro boxers.

Jake Paul is 3-0, having defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren. Logan has not been quite as fortuitous, currently holding an 0-1 record having lost to KSI, another YouTuber.

The one opponent Logan Paul would not face

Despite being so inexperienced, Logan Paul is clearly not afraid to step into the ring with a more experienced opponent. However, there is one boxer that Paul refused to face. When asked if there were any opponents he did not fancy his chances against, Paul stated:

"The one boxer? Tyson Fury. I don't wanna. Tyson pitched me in my DM's. He was like yo, Jake could fight Tommy and you could fight me. I was like pass."

Whilst Logan Paul may not fancy his chances against Tyson Fury, he does seem confident in his ability to defeat Mayweather. Discussing his opponent at the recent media scrum, Paul had the following to say:

"He hasn't knocked anyone out in a decade. And it was Victor Ortiz on some bulls***. Who you knocking out Floyd? I ain't these guys, no offense, you know Victor's tough. But I'm big. I'm a big guy. And I can take a shot.... I'm not even old yet bro. I started at you know, 23, I'm 26 now. Experience under my belt man. Three years."

Paul is clearly confident that he is more than capable of shocking fans of boxing by getting a big upset win over one of the sport's all-time greats. He stated that:

"I'm that dude. I'm the guy that does the thing that no one else could do. That's me. That's been me. You know, I'm here to acheive the impossible. It's all I've ever done. And I think Sunday nights just gonna be an extension of that."

Logan Paul will face Floyd Mayweather on Sunday, June 6th. The fight is set to be streamed on Showtime PPV in the US, whilst UK fans can watch it on Sky Sports Box Office.

