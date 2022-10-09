How much money did Sebastian Fundora earn by beating Carlos Ocampo?

Sebastian Fundora defeated Carlos Ocampo last night at the Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California.

In beating Ocampo. Fundora bagged a career-high pay-day. According to Sport Paedia, the 24-year-old was guaranteed a fight purse of $500,000 and earned additional pay-per-view points on top of that. On the flipside, Ocampo was guaranteed a purse of $275,000 with additional pay-per-view points.

As far as the fight goes, Fundora looked a bit slow in the opening rounds. Nevertheless, he was quick to come to life in the fourth frame and started to assert his dominance.

Thanks to his tall figure, Sebastian Fundora managed his distance quite well and stopped Carlos Ocampo from getting his 13th consecutive win. Interestingly, there was a time in the fight where the referee, Jack Reiss, had to warn Ocampo for his body language between rounds eight and nine. Reiss suggested that if he doesn't defend himself, the fight will be stopped.

'The Towering Inferno' walked away with a unanimous decision win after a tough fight, with the scorecards reading 117-111, 118-110 and 119-109 in his favor. He advanced his professional record to 20-0-1. Meanwhile, Ocampo picked up just the second loss of his career. His only other defeat came at the hands of Errol Spence Jr., who knocked him out back in 2018.

What's next for Sebastian Fundora?

With his win over Carlos Ocampo, Sebastian Fundora retained his Interim WBC Super Welterweight Championship. Fundora made a strong case for himself to get the WBC Super Welterweight title shot next.

Jermell Charlo, the WBC Super Welterweight Champion, is set to take on Tim Tszyu in January next year.

Fundora believes he has earned his shot at the title. Speaking about wanting to fight the winner of Charlo vs. Tszyu during his post-fight interview, 'The Towering Inferno' said:

"I'm the WBC mandatory, you know? I have my spot, I think I have my spot. I earned my spot, you know? We'll see what happens with those two [Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu]. I'll like to see it, you know? That's a good fight so... I hope I am next. Finger crossed."

Watch Fundora's post-fight interview below:

