What is the start time of Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo? 

Sebastian Fundora takes on Carlos Ocampo at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, October 8.

The 6ft 5in star is touted as one of boxing's brightest prospects (owing to his unnatural height) in the Super Welterweight division. He will look to make a statement against one of the top contenders in the division in Ocampo.

The Mexican unsuccessfully challenged Errol Spence Jr. for the IBF welterweight title in 2018. However, he is still one of the top contenders in the division. Ocampo is looking to pull off a massive upset and derail the Fundora train. The main event ring walks is scheduled to start at 11 pm ET for American viewers. For Australian viewers, the fight will air live on October 9, Sunday at 12:30 pm.

In the co-main event, Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic will face Juan Macias Montiel for the interim WBC middleweight title. The twelve-round telecast opener sees Argentina's own Fernando Martinez defend his IBF junior bantamweight title in a rematch against Jerwin Ancajas.

In the prelims, Fundora's younger sister Gabriela Fundora will fight against Mexico’s Naomi Arellano Reyes in a ten-rounder at flyweight. The card has a lot of upcoming fighters looking to make an impact on the international stage.

If Fundora is able to put on a dominant performance against Ocampo, he could send out a message to the likes of Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo main card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo - 12 rounds, super welterweight

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel - 12 rounds, middleweight for the vacant interim WBC middleweight title

Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas - 12 rounds, junior bantamweight for Martinez’s IBF junior bantamweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo Preliminary card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox - 10 rounds, welterweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Edward Vazquez - 8 rounds, super welterweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Arellano Reyes - 10 rounds, flyweight

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo undercard (not televised)

Eumir Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo - 4 rounds, middleweight

Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar - 6 rounds, lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Edgar Valenzuela - 6 rounds, middleweight

Brandyn Lynch vs. Roque Agustin Junco - 8 rounds, super welterweight

