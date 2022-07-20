Jake Paul to corner Alex Wassabi against KSI on August 27th

Jake Paul will put on the coaching hat for next month's Alex Wassabi vs. KSI fight.

'The Nightmare' is set to return next month against the American on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London, England. The bout will be the Brit's first since his decision victory over Logan Paul back in November 2019.

Ahead of the contest, there's been less conversation about the headliner and more about what would be next for KSI if he wins. While Wassabi is coming off a win over Deji, he didn't look excellent in his boxing debut earlier this year.

The expectation is that if the YouTuber-turned-boxer is able to defeat Wassabi, he will face Jake Paul next. 'The Problem Child' has been engaged in a lot of trash talk with the Watford-native in the build-up to the pay-per-view event.

Furthermore, Paul is Wassabi's promoter, as the latter signed with Most Valuable Promotions earlier this year. It seems that the 25-year-old will be more than just a promoter on August 27th—he'll also be coaching that night at the O2 Arena as well.

According to reporter Keemstar, Paul will be coaching Wassabi next month for his bout with KSI. While he won't be the lead coach, he will still be present in the fight and do some corner work. The 25-year-old has previously worked as a YouTuber, musician, boxer, and promoter.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo



Logan Paul will also be in attendance. Jake Paul will be in Alex Wassabi’s corner on fight night vs KSI, per @keemstar.Logan Paul will also be in attendance. Jake Paul will be in Alex Wassabi’s corner on fight night vs KSI, per @keemstar. 👀Logan Paul will also be in attendance. https://t.co/TNs1As47k3

Will Jake Paul and KSI fight later this year?

While Jake Paul's decision to corner is not a confirmation of a fight with KSI, the two could possibly fight later this year.

Presently, they're both set for outings next month. On August 6th, 'The Problem Child' will face heavyweight prospect Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York.

On the other end, KSI is set to return against Alex Wassabi on August 27th. It will be his first fight in nearly three years, as he hasn't competed since his victory over Logan Paul back in 2019.

Following that win over 'The Maverick', the hope was that KSI would face his younger brother. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any hope of that fight happening quickly evaporated.

In the meantime, the Brit has become a musician, while Paul has become one of the faces of boxing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far