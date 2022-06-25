Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Preview and prediction

Jesse Rodriguez and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will fight this Saturday for the WBC Junior Bantamweight Title. The fight will take place in San Antonio, Texas, and will be aired by Dazn. It will be Rodriguez's first title defense.

The undercard will include Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios and Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra, both of which are also title fights. Akhmadaliev holds the IBF and WBA (Super) Junior Featherweight Titles while McCaskill holds the IBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO Welterweight Titles. Overall, there will be seven belts on the line.

#RodriguezRungvisai

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Preview

Jesse Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas, made his professional debut in 2017. He fought eight times in his first two years as a professional, winning all bouts by knockout or unanimous decision. Between 2019 and 2021, Rodriguez had six bouts, all of which he won by knockout.

On February 5, 2022, Rodriguez challenged Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC Junior Bantamweight Title. Cuadras of Sinaloa, Mexico, had a record of 39-4 at the time of the bout. Rodriguez defeated Cuadras by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, commonly known as 'SSR', was originally scheduled to fight Cuadras for the title last year. However, he pulled out of the bout due to an injury. Rungvisai of Thailand, has previously held both the WBC and The Ring titles in the weightclass.

Rungvisai is a legend in the super flyweight division. He made his professional debut in 2009 but won just one of his first four bouts. Beginning in 2010, he went on a 25-fight win streak and claimed the WBC title from Yota Sato in 2013. The following year, Rungvisai stepped into the ring with Cuadras and lost the WBC title.

Rungvisai won his next 20 bouts, including two back-to-back fights with Román 'Chocolatito' González, a contemporary great in his own right. In his first fight with González, 'SSR' reclaimed the WBC title. His only loss since Cuadras came to Juan Francisco Estrada, who he had previously beaten to claim The Ring title.

One of my favorite performances of all time. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai took Chocolatito to the Sweet Institute of Science and proved himself the better man after sealing their saga 2-0 with an embarrassing KO.

SSR will look to extend his legacy against Bam Rodriguez on June 25th.



SSR will look to extend his legacy against Bam Rodriguez on June 25th. One of my favorite performances of all time. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai took Chocolatito to the Sweet Institute of Science and proved himself the better man after sealing their saga 2-0 with an embarrassing KO.SSR will look to extend his legacy against Bam Rodriguez on June 25th. https://t.co/s3mKn8G8Fx

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Prediction

Jesse Rodriguez is yet to lose a fight. However, he has not faced the same level of opposition as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. 'SSR' and Rodriguez are both highly technical fighters and will likely bring out the best in one another.

Against Cuadras, Rodriguez maintained a tight and effective guard and landed precise and damaging combinations. Rungvisai is a very effective puncher and is quick on his feet. Yet, the Thai fighter does not always maintain a tight guard and is liable to eat punches as he pushes forward.

Rungvisai's performance against González in both of their fights proved the excellence of the fighter. González is renowned for his technical abilities. As Rungvisai was able to outbox the Nicaraguan great twice, he should also have the capability to outbox the largely untested Rodriguez.

A deciding factor in the fight this Saturday may be age and ring-weariness. It has been five years since 'SSR' faced González and the fighter has been in the ring for over a decade. In his prime, he fought up to nine times a year. At 35 years old, this experience could begin to take a toll. In contrast, Rodriguez is only 22 and has fought only 15 times.

In his last bout against Kwanthai Sithmorseng, Rungvisai took a lot of unnecessary punches. If Rodriguez is able to box with composure and avoid the punishing blows that led Rungvisai to a stoppage over Sithmorseng, he may win the fight.

Check out the highlights of Jesse Rodriguez vs Carlos Cuadras here:

Prediction: Rodriguez via decision.

