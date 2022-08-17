"We're still in the presence of greatness" - When Joe Rogan and Kevin Hart compared Mike Tyson to a 'pitbull'

Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and was known as 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' during his era of fighting. The former champion showcased a ferocious style that was rarely seen before.

'Iron Mike' is still one of the most favored boxers ever due to his entertaining approach to fighting. He racked up 44 knockouts from his 50 professional victories.

To further this, he still holds the record for being the youngest heavyweight world champion ever at only 20-years-old.

Joe Rogan and Kevin Hart recently spoke about Mike Tyson during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where Hart said:

"He was the pitbull with no leash that respected one person and anybody else at any given time feared the f*** out of this pitbull... Till this day if I see Mike, there's still a little nervousness for no reason... He's the most loving man in the world. You talk to him [and] he's soft spoken but there's still a little thing like, 'Is Mike gonna hit me?'"

While watching a clip of Tyson training with his boxing coach, Hart said:

"I respect the trainer for standing in the way of that sh**, like one accidental 'oops, oops'... You gotta just bow down and you know what man? We're still in the presence of greatness and I don't think we should ever forget that."

Hart has also entered a boxing gym himself, where he has a one-on-one boxing coach to help him stay fit. The comedian has engaged with numerous other boxers, including Floyd Mayweather Jr., who he interviewed on his YouTube channel.

Joe Rogan expresses admiration for Mike Tyson's ferocity inside the ring

Joe Rogan has had the former fighter on his show on two occasions, while also being a guest on Tyson's podcast too. He has also mentioned in several different episodes that 'Iron Mike' is one of his favorite fighters ever.

During the episode with Kevin Hart, Rogan spoke about Mike Tyson's recent training footage, where he analyzed the video clips and said:

"If you saw that guy training and he was a 22-year-old kid, you'd be like, 'Damn, this m*****f***** is gonna be something.' Because he's just got an intensity that you rarely see from any fighter. There's a fury that burns inside of him that you can't manufacture. You either have that or you don't and he found a way to reignite it."

