Jose Pedraza record: Who is the only boxer to knock out the Puerto Rican?

Jose Pedraza has a pro boxing record of 29-5-1, but how many times has he been finished?

'Jose Pedraza record' is a frequent search among fans of the sweet science, and interestingly, only one boxer has stopped the prolific pugilist. This transpired in January 2017 as 'Sniper' aimed to make the third defense of his IBF super featherweight title.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn was where the fistic fireworks emanated from and this marked Pedraza's first professional loss overall. He would get halted via seventh-round TKO by Gervonta Davis, who was 16-0 at the time of the fight.

Pedraza's lone loss inside the distance makes more sense in the context of Davis, present-day, having a record of 29-0 with 27 stoppages. This amounts to an overall finishing rate of 93 percent for 'Tank' and Pedraza is one of many practitioners of the sweet science to face that fate from Davis.

Check out the Pedraza versus Davis clash below:

Jose Pedraza and his journey since the KO

Pedraza continued to do a lot more within Queensberry Rules competition after being a defending IBF champion at 129 pounds.

For instance, the WBO world lightweight title was captured by Pedraza in August 2018 against Raymundo Beltran. The unanimous decision victory transpired at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

He would drop the gold in his next outing to Vasiliy Lomachenko. Jose Pedraza was on the losing end of a unanimous decision in this December 2018 outing at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theatre in New York City.

The 34-year-old from that point alternated between wins and losses, then had a winning streak followed by a three-fight winless run he rides into his next fight.

This showdown transpires tonight against Keyshawn Davis at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The IBF USBA vacant lightweight title, the WBC USA lightweight and the WBO inter-continental lightweight straps are all on the line in this prizefight.

