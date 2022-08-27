Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey: Time, date, venue, fight card, how to watch, and latest betting odds

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey are set to headline the upcoming Top Rank event on August 27 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Both men have lost their last fights and will try to rebound from the defeats, a fact that should intensify their super-lightweight bout for all the right reasons.

Two-division world champion Pedraza is still a relevant contender in the 140 lbs title race. Meanwhile, his opponent Richard Commey has also been the IBF lightweight world champion and will look to solidify his hold in the super lightweight category by beating Pedraza.

Watch the official weigh-in below:

30-4 as a professional, Commey is a bigger knockout artist than Jose Pedraza. The Ghanaian has earned 27 of his wins via stoppage with a KO-ratio of 79.41%. On the other hand, Pedraza only has a 42.42 % KO ratio of 14 knockout wins. It will be a 10-round fight, and the winner can soar towards the 140 lbs title shot. Here’s a look at the timings of the fight.

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey- Timings

The main card of the Top Rank event will begin at 9:00 PM ET (August 27) / 2:00 AM BT (August 28). The ring walks for the main event are expected to begin at 11:00 PM ET (August 27)/ 4:00 AM BT (August 28).

However, the timing of the main event can change depending on how long the undercard goes. There are a total of 11 matchups on the card, including the main event.

The event will take place right after KSI's DAZN boxing return against Swarmz and Luis Pineda on the same night.

How to watch Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey live?

The Top Rank event will be telecast on ESPN and ESPN + in the USA. Sky Sports will show the event live in the United Kingdom.

FITE TV will telecast the fight live in Australia and many other countries. You can contact your local network distributor to find out how to stream Pedraza vs. Campa.

Pedraza vs. Commey- Latest betting odds and full fight card

Richard Commey might be the bigger knockout artist in the mix. However, oddsmakers have backed former super lightweight champion Pedraza to win the fight on a majority margin. According to reports, Pedraza (-275) is a favorite, while ‘RC’ (+210)is an underdog. Here’s a look at the full fight card.

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey; Super lightweight

Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin; Heavyweight

Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos; Heavyweight

Richard Torrez vs. Marco Antonio Canedo; Heavyweight

Delante Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti; Super lightweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves; Welterweight

Frevian Gonzalez Robles vs. Gerardo Esquivel; Lightweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones; Heavyweight

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Manuel Guzman; Featherweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar; Lightweight

Dante Benjamin vs. Leandro Silva; Light heavyweight

