KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda time in 25 countries and PPV details: UK, USA, Mexico, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Africa, and more 

KSI will return to boxing action against Swarmz and Luis Pineda, on the same night of August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. Taking on a celebrity athlete and a professional boxer, KSI will try to continue his winning streak, which began with a successful stint against Logan Paul in 2019.
According to talkSPORT's Michael Benson, each fight will be of three rounds.
Olajide Olatunji, a.k.a KSI, will face Swarmz in the co-main event and Pineda in the main event.
Watch the face-off between Olatunji and Swarmz below:
While Swarmz may be a relatively easy opponent, Pineda is a professional who has been in the sport since 2017. Both bouts will take place in the cruiserweight category. Meanwhile, Olajide Olatunji's brother Deji will also appear on the undercard to take on Yousef Saleh Erakat a.k.a. Fousey. Here’s how to catch the event live from home.
KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda: How to watch it live?
The event will be available on DAZN pay-per-view in 200 countries, including the UK, USA, Ireland, Canada, and more. However, the service won’t be available via web browsers in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. Users need to download the app and then sign-up in those three countries.
The DAZN monthly subscription is $19.99 in the USA, $20 in Canada, and £7.99 in the U.K. The annual subscription stands at $99.99 in the US and $150 in Canada.
The US pay-per-view price on DAZN is $9.99 (additional) for the subscribers. Meanwhile, the price for the new subscribers is $29.28. In Canada, the pay-per-view price is an additional $9.99 (CAD) for the subscribers and $39.98 (CAD) for the new subscribers. The DAZN subscribers in the UK will have to pay an additional £11.99, while the new subscribers will be charged £19.98.
KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda: Time in 25 countries
Listed below are the timings for the first-ever MF & DAZN X Series event in London. There will be eight fights in total on the entire card.
UK- 7 PM, August 27
France- 8 PM, August 27
Germany- 8 PM, August 27
Spain- 8 PM, August 27
Ireland- 7 PM, August 27
Netherlands- 8 PM, August 27
Finland- 9 PM, August 27
USA- 2 PM, August 27
Canada- 2 PM, August 27
Mexico- 1 PM, August 27
Brazil- 3 PM, August 27
Argentina- 3 PM, August 27
Russia- 9 PM, August 27
India- 11:30 PM, August 27
Singapore - 2 AM, August 28
Hong Kong - 2 AM, August 28
Japan- 3 AM, August 28
Saudi Arabia- 9 PM, August 27
Srilanka- 11:30 PM, August 27
Bangladesh- 12:00 AM, August 28
China- 2:00 AM, August 28
Afghanistan- 10:30 PM, August 27
South Africa- 8:00 PM, August 27
Kenya- 9:00 PM, August 27
Zimbabwe- 8:00 PM, August 27
Full fight card
KSI vs. Luis Pineda (Cruiserweight)
KSI vs. Swarmz (Cruiserweight)
Faze Tempter vs. Slim Albaher (Light heavyweight)
Deji vs. Fousey (Light heavyweight)
Faze Sensei vs. King Kenny (Catchweight)
Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski (Catchweight)
Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN (Heavyweight)
Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero (Catchweight)