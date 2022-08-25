What is KSI's real name?

British YouTuber and rapper KSI needs no introduction, especially to the kids of this generation. 'JJ' has been one of the most famous personalities to have come out of the realm of social media in the world today.

While most of his life has been in front of the camera, many still don't know the 29-year-old's real name. His real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji. The Brit undertook the name KSI, which stands for Knowledge, Strength and Integrity, before starting his social media journey.

'JJ' started his YouTube journey over a decade ago back in 2008 at his parents' house where he uploaded gaming videos of the FIFA video game. The Brit slowly started to gain recognition from his videos and later became a member of the YouTuber's group called "Sidemen".

It's safe to say that Olatunji has come a long way from where he started. 'JJ' is much more than just a YouTuber today and has diversified his career in music and boxing as well.

KSI recalls his rematch against Logan Paul

'JJ' recently reflected on his rematch against Logan Paul ahead of his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring. Olatunji is set to return to the ring for the first time in nearly three years since his win over 'The Maverick'.

Interestingly, he is set to take on not one, but two opponents on the same night. His first opponent will be fellow British musician Swarmz, and 'JJ' will take on pro-boxer Lucas Alvarez Pineda for his second bout of the night on August 27.

Speaking about his rematch against Logan Paul during a recent interview with MensHealth, the Brit opened up about having a lot of doubts heading into the bout. While suggesting that he feels much more confident now, KSI said:

"Like for the second Logan [Paul] fight, I was nervous because I worked hard, but there was still doubt. There was still doubt boxing wise: is he a better boxer? Does he have better technique?... He was seen as this athlete, and I didn’t know if I was gonna be better than him, fitter than him. Whereas now, I feel like no one can beat me."

