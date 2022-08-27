Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, Mexico, India, Saudi Arabia, and more 

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey are set for an important showdown later today.

'Sniper' is set to return to the ring for the first time since his unanimous decision defeat to Jose Ramirez in March. The loss snapped a three-fight win streak for the 33-year-old Pedraza after he cemented himself as one of the top contenders at 140 pounds.

Meanwhile, Commey enters the contest, also coming off a defeat. The former IBF Lightweight Champion was last seen in action against Vasiliy Lomachenko in December 2021, losing by decision. Due to their recent losses, their matchup today in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a must-win.

See the timings for the Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey main event below.

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 12:00 AM EST in the United States.

UK:

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey main event coverage will begin around 5:00 AM BST.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 9:30 AM IST.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will begin around 11:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 2:00 PM local time.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 1:00 PM local time.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 12:00 PM local time.

Brazil:

The main event coverage will start at around 1:00 AM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 1:00 AM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 6:00 AM on Sunday.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 6:00 AM local time.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start at around 12:00 AM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 7:00 AM.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 5:00 AM.

Pakistan:

The main event coverage will start at around 9:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 5:00 AM local time.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 4:00 PM on Sunday.

France:

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey main event coverage in France will start at around 6:00 AM.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 6:00 AM on Sunday.

South Africa:

The main event coverage in South Africa will start at around 6:00 AM.

Egypt:

The main event coverage in Egypt will start at around 6:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 7:00 AM.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 6:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia:

The main event coverage in Saudi Arabia will begin at 7:00 AM local time.

