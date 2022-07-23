Bob Arum reveals plan for Vasyl Lomachenko to return in October

Vasyl Lomachenko is set to make his return to boxing in October of this year. The Ukrainian has been inactive of late, as he has returned to his home country of Ukraine to help support the war effort.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum told FightHype:

“If he gets leave from the Ukranian military, we can get Lomachenko in action in October. Then next year, there is a lot of ways for Lomachenko to go. I think Carl Moretti [VP of Top Rank] is working with the matchmakers to pick a suitable opponent, and I am sure we will come up with somebody that passes all the next.... Remember, Loma has been inactive since December."

Since the war broke out in Ukraine, Lomachenko and other high-profile Ukrainian boxers like Oleksander Usyk have returned to their homeland to support the territorial defense.

The fighters are now returning, and Vasyl Lomachenko looks to be the next to do so. October is several months from now, so it is at least feasible that Lomachenko could enter a training camp and be ready for a bout by then.

Arum also suggested a future bout for boxer, stating:

“One fight that has to be made — maybe not next for either guy, down the road. Probably next year. A fight that everyone would die to see is Shakur Stevenson and Lomachenko, and both fighters want that fight.”

Shakur Stevenson has emerged as a star since Lomachenko’s absence. Stevenson is currently competing in the super featherweight division but has expressed his desire to move up to lightweight. Lomachenko most recently fought at lightweight but has competed at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight throughout his career.

Vasyl Lomachenko still has a lot to offer

Vasyl Loamchenko appears to have been forgotten about in the lightweight equation following his loss to Teofimo Lopez and his subsequent absence from the sport. It is important to remember that the Ukrainian is supremely talented, and one loss does not change that.

Scans have also revealed that Lomachenko was nursing a shoulder injury going into the bout with Lopez.

‘Loma’ is a three-weight world champion who is still highly ranked in most bodies pound-for-pound lists. Also a decorated amateur, Lomachenko is a generational talent and could still prove himself to be the best in the lightweight division.

