'I can't wait to repeatedly punch the man'- KSI issues a warning to Alex Wassabi 

Following their fight announcement, KSI sent a warning to Alex Wassabi.

'The Nightmare' has been out of the ring since his decision victory over Logan Paul in November 2019. Following that win, the YouTuber-turned-boxer decided to take some time off to focus on creating music and other endeavors.

However, earlier this year he revealed that he would return to the ring in August. While the opponent wasn't announced alongside his return, many fans and pundits figured the Brit would face Alex Wassabi. The American scored a victory over KSI's brother Deji earlier this year.

The fight has now been made official, alongside several other matchups. The event, headlined by the Brit's return against Wassabi, was confirmed for DAZN pay-per-view. Also set for the card is Faze Temperr vs. Blueface and Deji's return against Fousey.

Following the fight announcement, 'The Nightmare' took to social media to send an official warning to Alex Wassabi. On Instagram, the YouTuber wrote:

"I can’t wait to repeatedly punch the man I’ve had beef with for years, the man I’ve laughed at for years, the man that beat my brother this year, the man that has essentially signed his death wish as soon as we enter the ring. He told the world that he would beat me if I was at his weight. HAHAHA. I can’t wait to make him regret those words repeatedly with my fists. I’m a different animal, and you will realise that fact on August 27th."

See KSI's Instagram post below:

Will KSI defeat Alex Wassabi?

KSI is expected to be a massive favorite in his return to the ring against Alex Wassabi.

'The Nightmare's' current professional boxing record stands at only 1-0, but that doesn't include his two previous amateur boxing matches: a knockout victory over Joe Weller and a draw against Logan Paul.

The Brit has a lot more ring experience than Alex Wassabi, and many consider his strength in the competition to be much higher. Furthermore, the American only picked up boxing recently in order to prepare for his amateur matchup with Deji.

While Wassabi picked up the win over Deji, it was far from easy. The lackluster performance against his foe's younger brother is one of the main reasons why many fans are picking the rapper to win.

This is the sport of boxing, so anything can happen. However, this fight is likely just a tune-up for 'The Nightmare' upon his return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far