"It's a fight I'd take tomorrow" - Liam Smith interested in facing Chris Eubank Jr. soon

Liam Smith is hoping to face Chris Eubank Jr. in the future.

'Beefy' has been out of action since his fight with Jessie Vargas in April. In that outing, Smith moved his winning streak to three as he dominated the former champion. He scored a 10th-round TKO to get the victory.

The Brit is set to return to the boxing ring this Saturday night against Hassan Mwakinyo. The two will headline a Sky Sports Boxing card, but it's not the type of fight that Smith expected. The former champion expected a bigger name on his return.

It wasn't a shot at his opponent on Saturday, but Liam Smith, 34, was hoping to face a big name next. While he's not getting that, he's hoping to get a big name soon and even has a contender in mind.

At today's (September 1) press conference for the bout, Liam Smith discussed who he wants to face next. 'Beefy' stated that he would like a matchup with Chris Eubank Jr. in the future.

'Next Gen' is set to face Conor Benn in October.

If the two win their next outings, Smith believes a matchup makes sense. He stated:

"Yeah, that's a fight that I was hoping was next. That's a fight I'll take next again, it's a fight I'll take tomorrow if you offer me it. I was always going to have this fight in Liverpool, and Chris Eubank was mentioned... If he comes through the Conor Benn fight, I'm still here for sure."

Watch Smith's comments in the video below:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



Liam Smith ready to 'do a job on heavy-handed' Hassan Mwakinyo 🧨



@Boxxer | 'I'll still be here for Eubank Jr.' 🥩Liam Smith ready to 'do a job on heavy-handed' Hassan Mwakinyo 🧨@Boxxer | #SmithMwakinyo 'I'll still be here for Eubank Jr.' 🥩Liam Smith ready to 'do a job on heavy-handed' Hassan Mwakinyo 🧨@Boxxer | #SmithMwakinyo https://t.co/rM4DN3exh4

Will Liam Smith defeat Hassan Mwakinyo?

Liam Smith was quick to note that he's not overlooking Hassan Mwakinyo, but everyone else is.

The 27-year-old comes into the contest sporting a 20-2 professional record, which looks solid on paper. However, with the exception of a victory over Julius Indongo, who is past his prime, he hasn't faced high-level competition.

In comparison, 'Beefy' is riding a three-fight winning streak with some wins over the former champions. While he's approaching his mid 30s, Smith still seems to still have a lot of ability and punching power as he gets older.

For that reason, Liam Smith is heavily favored to defeat Hassan Mwakinyo this Saturday night. Oddsmakers have the former champion at an overwhelming -1200 favorite for the fight. Mwakinyo comes in at +650 for fans who want the underdog.

With that in mind, it seems that the former champion is a massive favorite to get his hand raised this weekend.

