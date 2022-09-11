Manny Pacquiao reportedly in talks to face Jaber Zayani in Saudi after YouTuber DK Yoo in January 2023 - Here's more 

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is reportedly in talks to take on Jaber Zayani. Interestingly, 'PacMan' already has one fight on his hands as he returns to take on YouTuber/Fighting coach DK Yoo.

Pacquiao's upcoming exhibition bout is set to go down this December in Seoul, South Korea. It is worth noting that it will be a charity exhibition bout and the proceedings from the fight will be donated to a Ukraine relief fund.

Ahead of Pacquiao's highly anticipated return to the ring, recent reports have suggested that we might see him fight again in January 2023. The 43 year old is reportedly in discussions to fight his former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in an exhibition bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, the potential event has already faced some controversy due to Saudi Arabia's reputation. The country often comes under scrutiny for hosting mega sporting events while human rights violations occur in the nation.

That said, nothing is certain at the moment and it remains to be seen as to whether or not Manny Pacquiao steps into the ring against his former sparring partner.

Will Manny Pacquiao return to professional boxing?

'PacMan' is widely considered to be one of the best boxers to have ever stepped foot inside the ring. While he retired from pro-boxing following his loss to Yordenis Ugas last year, it wasn't his first retirement.

Pacquiao had previously retired following his win over Timothy Bradley in April 2016. However, he couldn't stay away from the ring, returning later the same year. Now, after his second retirement, he's rumored to be returning to the professional circuit yet again.

As mentioned earlier, Manny Pacquiao will take on DK Yoo in an exhibition bout in December. However, the bout is being viewed as a warm-up contest for his potential return. Speculation about his return began due to social media posts that showed Pacuqiao in prime shape, which could be part of a planned return to the ring.

'PacMan' recently took to Instagram to share a training video. In the video, Pacuqiao can be seen shadowboxing and showcasing his fabulous speed even in his 40s. He captioned the post:

"The greatest wealth is health. Always stay in shape physically and mentally."

Take a look at Manny Pacquiao's Instagram post below:

