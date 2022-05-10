Watch: Manny Pacquiao's son recreates an iconic picture with Freddie Roach like his father

Manny Pacquiao’s son Jimuel and Freddie Roach recently recreated an iconic picture featuring ‘Pacman’ and the Hall-of-Fame trainer. Jimuel has been training under the tutelage of Roach and Marvin Somodio in a bid to follow the legacy of his legendary father.

It was Roach who molded Pacquiao from a raw, undisciplined brawler to a refined eight-time world champion. The two were known as the premier fighter-trainer tandem that terrorized multiple weight classes during their historic run.

In the midst of a light moment at Wildcard Gym in Holywood, Roach and Jimuel were asked by photographers and sportswriters to take a picture together alongside a life-size photo of the older Pacquiao and the trainer. The two gamely posed and recreated the iconic display.

Watch FightHype.com’s video of the moment here:

The 21-year-old prodigy is currently in deep training for his second amateur fight on May 12 at the Montebello Country Club in California. His opponent is yet to be named, but the young Pacquiao is billed as a special attraction of Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions.

Jimuel made a successful start to his boxing career last month, winning his first match via decision after a hard-fought contest. His, father, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, took to social media to congratulate him.

“Congratulations to my son @pacquiao.emmanuel on fighting and winning his first U.S. amateur fight at junior welterweight! I’m so proud of you.”

Manny Pacquiao’s presidential bid in the Philippines

The 43-year-old Pacquiao hung up his gloves last year after losing to Yordenis Ugas. He is now focusing on his political career.

He was among the 10 hopefuls who ran for President of the Philippines in the May 9, 2022 elections. However, Pacquiao is on the verge of losing the race. As of this writing, he only has over 3.6 million votes for third place, miles away from the leading candidate, the dictator's son Bongbong Marcos, who has garnered over 31 million votes so far.

Check out Manny Pacquiao casting his vote on Philippine Election Day:

