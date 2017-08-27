Manny Pacquiao tweets to Floyd Mayweather after win over Conor McGregor, Twitter goes crazy

The two had faced off earlier in the 'Fight of the Century'

Floyd Mayweather created history and won his 50th professional boxing match undefeated as he outboxed Conor McGregor in the 'Money Fight' earlier today. He was a firm favourite to win the match but it was a good contest, thanks to the tenacity shown by his Irish opponent, who came out all guns blazing in the initial rounds.

It was McGregor's first match as a competitive boxer and was the first time he was stepping into a professional boxing ring, let alone facing a boxer of Mayweather's calibre, who is widely considered to be among the best the world has seen. The first few rounds saw McGregor give it all he had as Mayweather copped the blows and did not exert himself too much.

However, as the Notorious began to tire out, he upped the ante and started coming in with the big blows. Round 9 was a one-sided affair as Mayweather got in some big hits with his right hook that had his opponent running helter skelter. He sealed the deal in Round 10 and closed out the match in fine style, a barrage of punches that McGregor had no reply to as the referee was forced to intervene and put an end to the match.

He received adulation from across the globe, including from Manny Pacquiao, who praised both fighters in his tweet.

Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50! — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) August 27, 2017

Mayweather and Pacquiao had earlier contested a 'Battle of the Century' clash themselves, which was edged out by the American. Their rivalry is quite iconic and people on Twitter were quick to react to the Filipino's wishes. Here are some of the best reactions:

You beat mayweather.....it should be 49-1 — Armando (@Armando53075362) August 27, 2017

Wish he didn't run so much in your fight!! — Joanne Fa'avesi (@nanafaavesi92) August 27, 2017

Manny could still take Floyd ???????????? — Alec McKinnon (@alecmckinnon) August 27, 2017

Still waiting for the rematch between you and mayweather! #TeamPacquiao for life — Vic♕ (@vicmcbane) August 27, 2017

Now Mayweather needs to step into Connor's world. — Wayne Burden (@wayne_burden) August 27, 2017

