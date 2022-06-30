Manny Pacquiao visits FC Barcelona's Camp Nou 

Manny Pacquiao continues to enjoy his retirement as he tours and unwinds with his family in different countries.

'PacMan' and his family recently visited Barcelona in Spain, where he took a tour of FC Barcelona's Camp Nou. He was accompanied by club president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste in looking around the camp's museum, dressing room, and other facilities.

In an interview posted on FC Barcelona's Twitter Account, the Filipino boxing legend said:

"It's an honor to be here to visit this biggest stadium in Barcelona to meet the owner, the staff and the people [of Barcelona]. I really appreciate the warm welcome."

Check out FC Barcelona's tweet on Manny Pacquiao's visit:

FC Barcelona

@MannyPacquiao Look who was at Camp Nou today Look who was at Camp Nou today 👀 @MannyPacquiao https://t.co/01dPQcYJXS

According to the football club, boxing's only eight-division champion met with fans who recognized him during the tour and also took a selfie with the Champions League trophy. It added that Pacquiao was "especially interested" in learning about Paulino Alcántara, his compatriot who was regarded as the first Barça superstar, scoring 369 goals in 357 games from 1912 to 1927.

Laporta also presented the legendary boxer with a personalized home and away FC Barcelona shirt in the brand new design.

Pacquiao has been making good on his promise to spend quality time with his family, following a failed presidential bid in the Philippines in May. Last week, he spent a couple of days in Switzerland with his family where they basked in picturesque lakes, villages and the high peaks of the Alps.

Manny Pacquiao's team reportedly eyeing exhibition match vs. Amir Khan

Manny Pacquiao retired from professional boxing in September 2021 after losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas to focus on his presidential campaign in his home country. However, the Filipino's camp reportedly reached out to his former sparring partner Amir Khan for a potential exhibition bout.

Khan, who announced his retirement last month following a brutal defeat at the hands of Kell Brook in February, recently revealed that an offer came to legendary trainer Freddie Roach by phone. He told iFL TV:

"I got a phone call about another one [fight] today. Well, I didn’t. A friend of mine got a phone call from Freddie Roach to say, 'Listen, we want to get a fight now that Manny didn’t win the elections, let’s do an exhibition or maybe even a proper fight.'"

He added:

"They want to do it in the UK, [but] you know all the bullsh–t chasing Floyd Mayweather, chasing Manny Pacquiao – it wasn’t meant to be then and maybe it’s not meant to be now. So I’m not going to chase something. I heard it and kind of laughed about it."

Pacquiao and Khan were previously in talks over a deal supposedly agreed for the pair to meet in a mega-fight that would have been staged in Abu Dhabi. An undisclosed issue derailed the bid.

Watch Amir Khan talk about the offer from Manny Pacquiao's team:

