25-year-old boxing prospect Luis Quinones passes away after suffering a severe head injury during knockout loss

Boxing has claimed yet another life, reminding us how dangerous this sport is.

A 25-year-old junior welterweight prospect, Luis Quinones, passed away on Thursday night after suffering a severe head injury. The Colombian was fighting in his 11th professional fight against Jose Munoz on September 24 when the unfortunate event took place.



Quinones fought a very close fight against an opponent who had just turned pro last year. Tragedy stuck for the Columbian when, in the eighth round, he began to struggle. Munoz sent him down to the canvas and the referee called a stop to the contest. His opponent did not even celebrate his win as he turned his attention to Luis Quinones.

He was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. Upon arrival, doctors discovered severe head injuries, and the boxer went under the knife. Quinones slipped into a coma for seven days and never made a full recovery. On Thursday, the doctors declared him brain dead, and his ventilator was removed. His brother Leonardo Quinones broke the news via social media:

“You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts,”

The phrase 'you don't play boxing' is put into perspective when such tragedies hit. This dangerous sport has claimed yet another life, a grevious reminder to all boxing fans out there of the dangers boxers put themselves into every time they enter the ring.

18-year-old unbeaten boxing prospect Miracle Amaeze passed away after sparring session earlier this year

On July 23, 2022, an unbeaten 18-year-old Nigerian boxer named Miracle Amaeze lost his life after suffering a brain injury during a sparring session. The young Nigerian boxer was knocked down twice during sparring, with the second blow having a more lethal effect on him. Amaeze was 2-0 as a professional boxer and was tipped to be a future world champion.

Monarch Promotions @monarchpromotn 🕊 With heavy and sorrowful hearts, we are very sad to announce the untimely passing of our Young Champ Miracle Amaeze, although you have gone too soon, your legacy remains in our hearts. May God accept you and keep you till we all meet again. Forever in our hearts Young Champ With heavy and sorrowful hearts, we are very sad to announce the untimely passing of our Young Champ Miracle Amaeze, although you have gone too soon, your legacy remains in our hearts. May God accept you and keep you till we all meet again. Forever in our hearts Young Champ💔🕊 https://t.co/1I6dXpWpcP

At light-heavyweight, the Nigerian moved with great agility and speed that is rarely found in the division. His death came just a month after South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi (who was 24), passed away due to a brain injury he suffered during his June 4 boxing match. He was disoriented and began punching the air after facing away from his opponent and the referee was forced to stop the fight.

He slipped into a coma and passed away on June 7. These deaths brought up a lot of questions regarding the safety of boxers, to which there are still not many solid rules set in stone.

