Undefeated boxer Musa Yamak dies from shocking heart attack during fight

Undefeated boxer Musa Yamak, 38, sadly passed away in the ring, during the middle of a fight. The Turkish-German fighter collapsed in shocking scenes during a fight in Munich on Sunday.

The fight was streamed to a live audience, who were left deeply shocked by what they had witnessed.

According to Turkish official Hasan Turan, the 38-year-old died of a heart attack, where he collapsed at the start of the third round. He was competing against Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera.

Someone in the audience captured the devastating event:

Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, died of a heart attack during a fight that was being broadcast live.

The video of the horrific incident portrays Musa Yamak taking a big hit from Wandera in the second round, which resulted in Yamak being wobbled. The bell rang and both parties retreated to their separate corners before standing up for the third round.

However, as he came out of his corner, he reportedly stumbled before collapsing on the canvas.

The fighter was able to sit down on his stool at the end of the round but then collapsed as he walked out a minute later. Medics rushed to the ring but could not revive the undefeated boxer, as onlookers watched in shock.

The Turkish-German fighter was then rushed to a local hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead of a heart attack on arrival.

A spokesman for the Munich police told BILD:

“The paramedics saw turbulent scenes of emotionally charged fans and family members on site... To ensure the safety of the paramedics, we sent out a lot of patrols."

The spokesman then added:

“We then set up a protection corridor on site so that the paramedics could work safely and conscientiously.”

Musa Yamak - The undefeated boxer

Musa Yamak held an unbeaten record of 8-0 and had won all of his professional bouts via knockout. The heavy-hitting boxer fought at 175-pounds, making him a light-heavyweight.

The 38-year-old only became a professional boxer in 2017, but made significant steps forward into his career last year after winning the WBF International Title.

He also won the Asia-Europe Light Heavyweight Boxing Championship while also holding the GBU belts.

