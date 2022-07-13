Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna net worth comparison in 2022

Ahead of the match between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna on Saturday night, July 16, here's how their net worth comparisons for 2022 stack up.

Ryan Garcia is an unbeaten, 22-0, American boxer from California, and it is estimated that his net worth in 2022 is a staggering $10 million.

The 23-year-old fights in both the super featherweight and lightweight divisions and held the WBC Interim Lightweight Title from January to May 2021. He is currently ranked by The Ring and ESPN as the 6th-best active lightweight, and 10th by BoxRec.

After starting boxing at a young age, he went 215-15 as an amateur. As a professional, he has become a spectacular knockout artist, with 18 KOs to his record. Former opponents include Luke Campbell, Romero Duno, Emmanuel Tagoe, Francisco Fonseca, and Jose Lopez.

Much of Garcia's notoriety comes from his dazzling knockouts and his large presence on social media such as Instagram and TikTok, where he can connect with many of his young fans.

Javier Fortuna is a veteran of the sport and is estimated to have a net worth of about $3 million. Nicknamed 'El Abejon', Fortuna is a southpaw from the Dominican Republic and holds a record of 37-3, with 1 draw and 2 no contests. Also a fantastic knockout artist, he has a whopping 26 KOs to his credit. He has competed in the featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight divisions.

Fortuna held the WBA Super Featherweight Title from 2015 to 2016 and the WBA Interim Featherweight Title from 2012 to 2013. He also had the opportunity to challenge for the IBF Lightweight Title in 2018.

As an amateur, he went 196-16 and won a Pan American silver medal and a gold medal at the Dominican National Championships. During his professional career, he has had many wars that've earned him the respect he deserves as a veteran, with bouts against names such as Rafael Hernandez, Joseph Diaz, Antonio Lozada Jr., Jesus Cuellar, and Sharif Bogere.

DAZN Boxing posted this fight video to their Instagram:

Fighters offer their picks for Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

Boxers sat down with DAZN Boxing to offer their picks on this weekend's matchup between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna.

Antonio Tarver suggested that Garcia shouldn't look past Fortuna, who has been in many wars in the ring. Tarver stated that Fortuna has the capabilities to capitalize on weaknesses and make it a tough fight for Garcia.

Devin Haney stated:

"I think Javier Fortuna is past his prime and I feel like Ryan should go in there and do his thing. I think he should have an easy time with him."

Bernard Hopkins added to that sentiment by revealing Garcia's goals and why he needs a win:

"Ryan Garcia wins because he's hungry and wants to fight 'Tank' Davis."

Watch all of the fighters' predictions here:

