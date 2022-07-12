"The media is trying to pin us against each other" - Ryan Garcia says he has no bad blood with Canelo Alvarez

Ryan Garcia blamed the media for making the beef between him and Canelo Alvarez bigger than it really is.

The Canelo-Garcia riff began when ‘King Ry’ left Alvarez’s camp, initially citing a lack of attention from trainer Eddy Reynoso. The Mexican superstar immediately came to his trainer’s defense, saying that Reynoso has all the time in the world for a fighter who shows discipline and dedication.

Since then, the two former teammates have developed an unfriendly relationship, which took a turn for the worse when the young lightweight contender picked Gennadiy Golovkin to defeat Alvarez in their upcoming September 17 trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Now, Garcia is claiming that the spat between him and Alvarez was getting blown out of proportion. In an interview over BigBoyTV, the youngster said:

“The media is trying to pin us against each other so much. It’s kinda sad to see. But there’s some truth to it—it’s not totally fake. I don’t think he has real bad blood with me, I don’t have a bad blood with him at all. How it happened was just, it’s totally a weird thing.”

Watch Ryan Garcia’s full interview here:

Ryan Garcia predicts KO win over Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia is set to face Javier Fortuna this weekend at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

Garcia, the unbeaten No.2-ranked WBC lightweight contender, promised his social media followers something “amazing” in his upcoming fight. He said in a previous Instagram Live:

“There are two options for him to end up at. He either ends up on his face or his back. Those are the only two options. So, I’ll be looking forward to it. He said he’s going to rip my heart out and split my face.”

He added:

“I definitely can’t go in there and take him lightly if he wants to do some crazy things. But he might walk into the wrong.”

Garcia can't afford to lose to the 33-year-old Fortuna. If he wants to challenge WBA Regular Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis and earn the respect he’s been craving, he must show brilliance on fight night and walk the walk.

Watch Garcia discuss his state of affairs below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far