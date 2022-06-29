Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell agree to fight in the undercard of McBroom/Gib

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are now officially set for a showdown next month on the undercard of Social Gloves 2: Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib.

Last month, McBroom announced that Bell would be fighting on his undercard. What wasn't announced, however, was his opponent. The YouTuber-turned-boxer teased that it would be a former NBA player, but that won't be the case.

Instead, it appears that Leveon Bell will face another former NFL running back. It was first reported yesterday that Adrian Peterson was in talks to face the former star. It's now been confirmed that the matchup is on for July.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside confirmed that the fight between Peterson and Bell is set to be an exhibition boxing match. As an exhibition bout, the contest, to be fought at heavyweight, won't go to their professional records.

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

As of now, the length of the bout hasn't been confirmed; however, it's likely to only be a few rounds. While previous exhibitions involving former athletes have occurred, they usually haven't been the length of a normal pro contest. For instance, last December's exhibition between Deron Williams and Frank Gore was only four rounds long.

The fight between Peterson and Bell now joins a card headlined by Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib. Also slated for the event is a showdown between former NBA star Nick Young and rapper BlueFace.

Have Adrian Peterson or Le'Veon Bell boxed before?

To date, neither Adrian Peterson nor Le'Veon Bell have had a boxing match, be it professional or exhibition.

However, the latter has trained in boxing before. Furthermore, he's been looking to make his boxing debut for a while now. Last December, Bell called out Jake Paul for a showdown after his knockout of Tyron Woodley.

That fight with 'The Problem Child' didn't come to frution. Instead, he's now slated to face Peterson, who seemingly doesn't have much boxing experience. He's never had a professional or amateur contest, and it's not known if he's ever trained.

Unlike Bell, Peterson has no videos of himself boxing online. However, the latter might have an advantage, given that he's one of the most athletic specimens to ever grace the football field. With that in mind, if he's able to pick up boxing as quickly as football, it'll be an interesting fight come July.

