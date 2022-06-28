Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson in the works for July 30th 

Le'Veon Bell's professional boxing debut will likely come against former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson.

The former running back is a noted boxing fan and has shown an interest in competing in the ring. Last year, Bell called out Jake Paul following the latter's knockout of Tyron Woodley in their December 2021 bout.

The callout was later laughed off by 'The Problem Child'. However, it seems that Bell still has an interest in competing in the boxing ring. Last month, Austin McBroom announced that the NFL player will compete on his undercard on July 30th at the Crypto Arena.

Despite the YouTuber teasing that Bell would compete against a former Los Angeles Laker star, it appears he won't be fighting a basketball player. Instead, as per TMZ Sports, he will likely be entering the ring against another former NFL star.

Earlier today, it was reported that Adrian Peterson will likely be Bell's opponent next month in his boxing debut. The former NFL MVP has never shown much interest in competing in the sport. However, his on-the-field career is likely to be over at this stage.

While it's not confirmed that this fight will happen, according to TMZ Sports, it's trending that way. It will no doubt be a massive draw for next month's Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib pay-per-view.

See TMZ Sports' post about Bell vs. Peterson below:

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports A boxing showdown between two NFL superstars is in the works -- Adrian Peterson is currently in the process of becoming Le'Veon Bell's opponent at Crypto.com Arena next month, TMZ Sports has learned. tmz.com/2022/06/27/lev… A boxing showdown between two NFL superstars is in the works -- Adrian Peterson is currently in the process of becoming Le'Veon Bell's opponent at Crypto.com Arena next month, TMZ Sports has learned. tmz.com/2022/06/27/lev…

Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson

Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson is an intriguing matchup, given that neither man has competed in the boxing ring before.

However, the former has a lot more experience in regards to boxing training. Bell has been aiming to make his boxing debut for a while now, and has shown footage of himself training on social media over the past few years. Furthermore, Bell is also younger than his fellow running back.

On the other end, Peterson has little to no boxing experience. However, he does have the advantage in that he's one of the most athletic specimens to ever step on the football field. If he can take up boxing like he did in that sport, he'll be tough to stop.

As for the matchup, it promises to be an interesting spectacle at the very least. It won't be as technical as Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3, but it will be fun to watch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far