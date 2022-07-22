"It's been a challenge for me, but I've been all in" - NFL star Adrian Peterson ready for boxing debut

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has opened up about his decision to box.

The 37-year-old last played for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 NFL season, making the squad was his sixth team in the last four years. That, combined with his age and recent injury issues, led to Peterson not being signed for the upcoming season.

Seeing the writing on the wall, the former NFL MVP decided to jump on a new trend: celebrity boxing. Social Gloves 2 is set to go down later this month at the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and until recently, the promotion needed an attraction for the card.

They quickly signed former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell but were initially unable to find him an opponent. The promotion then zeroed in on Peterson, who hadn't trained much in the sport. On the other hand, Bell has been boxing for years.

At the first press conference for the event, Peterson discussed how it has been training for his first boxing match. The 37-year-old revealed that he was fully dedicated to the switch, saying:

"[Training for boxing] is kind of similar to [training for football], but it's different as well. The mental aspect, being physically ready. It's something that I’ve enjoyed. Pushing my body and testing my body. Getting in the ring gets me a totally different perspective on these guys that do this for a living. It's been a challenge for me, but I've been all in.”

Watch Peterson's comments below:

Adrian Peterson reveals his fight with Le'Veon Bell isn't a one-off

Adrian Peterson is fully dedicated to the sport of boxing and wants to compete many times.

The co-main event of Social Gloves 2 is an exhibition boxing match. This isn't shocking, as many high-profile fights with celebrities have been labeled as such. For example, Logan Paul's fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2021 wasn't a pro bout.

Despite the heavyweight collision's exhibition status, Peterson doesn't see it as that. He sees the bout as a professional contest — one that could be the beginning of his pro boxing career.

At the press conference, Peterson revealed that his bout with Bell might not be the only time he competes. He stated:

"I might see this continue to do something going forward. So, even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity to present itself."

